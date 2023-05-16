^

Bantag to face new criminal case over torture of inmates

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
May 16, 2023 | 7:39pm
Bantag to face new criminal case over torture of inmates
Bureau of Corrections Director General Gerald Bantag.
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Former corrections chief Gerald Bantag will be facing new criminal charges, this time over torture of inmates of the New Bilibid Prison.

The Department of Justice said Tuesday that the prosecution panel found probable cause to indict Bantag for two counts of physical and mental/psychological torture under Section 4(a) and Section 4(b)(3) and/or (12) of Republic Act 9745 or The Anti-Torture Act of 2009.

He will also facing two counts of serious physical injuries.

Former Bureau of Corrections Supt. Ricardo Zulueta meanwhile will be charged as an accessory to the crime.

“The said cases will be filed before the Regional Trial Court in Muntinlupa City,” the DOJ said in a statement.

These charges are on top of the murder cases filed against Bantag and Zulueta over the killing of radio broadcaster Percy Lapid and inmate Jun Villamor, alleged middleman in the crime.

Warrants of arrest have already been issued over these cases but authorities have yet to locate Bantag.

Torture of inmates

This new criminal case stemmed from a stabbing incident on Feb. 1, 2022, while Bantag was still corrections chief. He had summoned the complainants who are Persons Deprived of Liberty serving their sentences at the Bilibid.

Inmate Jonathan Escopete has accused Bantag of stabbing him in his left thigh while another inmate, Ronald Usman—both of them are complainants in the raps—was stabbed in his right hand, paralysing his middle finger.

PDL kumanders, who were also summoned on the said day, were also presented as witnesses.

In the complaint, Zulueta was accused of not doing anything to prevent Bantag from inflicting serious physical injuries on the two inmates.

BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

GERALD BANTAG

NEW BILBID PRISON
