Bantag faces new criminal, admin raps over alleged torture of inmates

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
January 13, 2023 | 1:55pm
Suspended Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Gerald Bantag attends the preliminary investigation for the murder case of broadcaster Percy Lapid at the Department of Justice on December 5, 2022.
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — Suspended Corrections chief Gerald Bantag is facing new criminal and administrative raps at the Department of Justice, this time over alleged torture of New Bilibid Prison inmates.

The Bureau of Corrections, through its current chief Gen. Gregorio Catapang Jr., on Friday filed criminal and administrative complaints against Bantag and his supposed right-hand man, Supt. Ricardo Zulueta.

Bantag is facing complaints for alleged violation of Section 5 of Republic Act 9745 or the Anti-Torture Act of 2019, and of Article 263 of the Revised Penal Code (Serious physical injuries). Meanwhile, Zulueta is accused of violation of Presidential Decree 1829 or obstruction of justice

The bureau also filed administrative complaints against the two for grave misconduct.

“The aforementioned criminal and administrative cases against Usec Bantag and Superintendent Zulueta stemmed from the two separate complains filed by two Persons Deprived of Liberty, namely, Ronald Usman and Jonathan Escopete, who are both presently serving sentence at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.

This is the latest string of raps Bantag and Zulueta are facing who are also tagged in the killing of radio broadcaster Percy Lapid and Bilibid inmate Jun Villamor, allegedly the middleman in the case.

One incident covered in the complaint allegedly happened on Feb. 1 2022 when Bantag, then supposedly under the influence of liquor, summoned Usman and Escopete and “tortured them and inflicted serious physical injuries upon their persons,” the complaint read.

The suspended Corrections chief allegedly stabbed Usman’s right palm while he also slashed Escopete’s shirt and pointed his Kris knife to the inmate’s chest, causing it to bleed.

Zulueta, meanwhile, is accused of not doing anything to prevent Bantag from inflicting serious physical injuries on the two inmates.

“On the following day, complainants alleged that [Zulueta] gave them P50,000 each and warned them that if they will not accept the money, something bad might happened [sic] to them; that they have no recourse but to accept the money which they used in treating their wounds,” the complaint further read.

Earlier this month, Bantag turned the tables on Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla and Catapang when he accused the two and several others of conspiracy in the killings of Lapid and Villamor before the Office of the Ombudsman.

Apart from the murder raps, Bantag has also filed administrative complaints of grave misconduct, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service and conduct unbecoming of a public official against Remulla and Catapang.

He is also asking the Office of the Ombudsman to conduct an in-depth investigation into the case. — with reports from Jonathan de Santos

BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

GERALD BANTAG

PERCY LAPID
