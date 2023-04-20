Bantag says he wishes to surrender — Remulla

MANILA, Philippines — Former Corrections chief Gerald Bantag, who is facing warrants over the killing of radio broadcaster Percy Lapid and the middleman in the case, has sent feelers for surrender, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Remulla said: “He (Bantag) spoke to my colleague, one of my colleagues in the Cabinet to say that he may wish to surrender.”

“That’s why we are not pushing for law enforcement to hurry up the process,” Remulla continued, although he acknowledged that authorities are tasked to implement the warrant.

Bantag is facing two warrants over the murder of Lapid, from the Las Piñas court, and the killing of inmate Jun Villamor, from the Muntinlupa court.

Villamor was detained inside the New Bilibid Prison, and he is believed to be the middleman in the killing of Lapid, who was known for his fiery commentary on government officials.

The justice secretary said Bantag did not give any conditions for surrender, but only asked if it was possible to turn himself in.

Remulla refused to disclose the identity of his colleague who received the call from Bantag some five or six days ago. He however said he will make a follow-up on whether Bantag made any other gesture following the surrender feelers.

Former BuCor deputy officer Ricardo Zulueta is also facing the same warrants, but Remulla said he still has no information on the former.

The national police have formed tracker teams to locate Bantag, Zulueta and other accused in the case.