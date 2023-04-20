^

Headlines

Bantag says he wishes to surrender — Remulla

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
April 20, 2023 | 7:20pm
Bantag says he wishes to surrender â Remulla
Bureau of Corrections Director General Gerald Bantag.
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Former Corrections chief Gerald Bantag, who is facing warrants over the killing of radio broadcaster Percy Lapid and the middleman in the case, has sent feelers for surrender, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Remulla said: “He (Bantag) spoke to my colleague, one of my colleagues in the Cabinet to say that he may wish to surrender.”

“That’s why we are not pushing for law enforcement to hurry up the process,” Remulla continued, although he acknowledged that authorities are tasked to implement the warrant.

Bantag is facing two warrants over the murder of Lapid, from the Las Piñas court, and the killing of inmate Jun Villamor, from the Muntinlupa court.

Villamor was detained inside the New Bilibid Prison, and he is believed to be the middleman in the killing of Lapid, who was known for his fiery commentary on government officials.

The justice secretary said Bantag did not give any conditions for surrender, but only asked if it was possible to turn himself in.

Remulla refused to disclose the identity of his colleague who received the call from Bantag some five or six days ago. He however said he will make a follow-up on whether Bantag made any other gesture following the surrender feelers.

Former BuCor deputy officer Ricardo Zulueta is also facing the same warrants, but Remulla said he still has no information on the former.

The national police have formed tracker teams to locate Bantag, Zulueta and other accused in the case.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

GERALD BANTAG

JESUS CRISPIN REMULLA

PERCY LAPID
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
CPP confirms deaths of top leaders Tiamzons, claims they were tortured and killed

CPP confirms deaths of top leaders Tiamzons, claims they were tortured and killed

By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
The Communist Party of the Philippines confirmed the deaths of their top leaders Benito Tiamzon and Wilma Austria-Tiamzon...
Headlines
fbtw
Villar video berating guards on road barriers goes viral

Villar video berating guards on road barriers goes viral

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
Sen. Cynthia Villar created a buzz online after a video showing her berating a private security guard and his boss for putting...
Headlines
fbtw
Hontiveros: Hundreds of foreigners duped into working in Manila 'scam hubs'
play

Hontiveros: Hundreds of foreigners duped into working in Manila 'scam hubs'

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday claimed that the Philippines, which has long been working to eliminate human trafficking,...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO drops periodic medical exam for driver&rsquo;s license

LTO drops periodic medical exam for driver’s license

By Bella Cariaso | 3 days ago
Holders of driver’s license with five-year or 10-year validity will no longer need to undergo the prescribed periodic...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves still operating e-sabong?

Teves still operating e-sabong?

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
Despite Malacañang’s directive to stop e-sabong nationwide, suspended Negros 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Papel na muna': LTO to issue temporary driver's license amid low supply of plastic cards

'Papel na muna': LTO to issue temporary driver's license amid low supply of plastic cards

By James Relativo | 42 minutes ago
The Land Transportation Office (LTO) confirmed an ongoing "shortage" in plastic driver's license cards in the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA receives 86 repatriation requests from Filipinos in Sudan

DFA receives 86 repatriation requests from Filipinos in Sudan

1 hour ago
The department added that so far, “no confirmed injury or casualty from the Filipino community has been reported.&...
Headlines
fbtw
Cebu-built ferry for tourist destination arrives in Denmark

Cebu-built ferry for tourist destination arrives in Denmark

1 hour ago
A Cebu-built ferry will soon serve residents and tourists travelling to Bornholm, a tourist destination in Denmark.
Headlines
fbtw
General education classes still in college curriculum due to perceived deficiencies in senior high program

General education classes still in college curriculum due to perceived deficiencies in senior high program

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
Perceived deficiencies in basic education made colleges and universities keep offering several general education classes even...
Headlines
fbtw
186 groups write to ask for Mary Jane Veloso's release for Women Emancipation Day

186 groups write to ask for Mary Jane Veloso's release for Women Emancipation Day

By Kaycee Valmonte | 3 hours ago
Nearly 200 organizations from the Philippines and abroad are asking Indonsia’s Minister of Women and Empowerment and...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with