^

Headlines

DFA: Law requires shelters in Kuwait and other countries with many OFWs

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
May 16, 2023 | 1:31pm
DFA: Law requires shelters in Kuwait and other countries with many OFWs
This August 3, 2022 handout photo from the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait shows the repatriation of 288 Filipinos from Kuwait.
Philippine Embassy in Kuwait Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines said it will be firm on keeping shelters for overseas Filipino workers required by Philippine law despite talk that it is among reasons that led to Kuwait suspending issuing new visas to Filipinos.

Philippine and Kuwaiti diplomats are set to start negotiations on the issue on Tuesday afternoon, Kuwait time. A team from the Department of Foreign Affairs was already on their way there on Monday evening. 

Kuwait’s decision came as a surprise, Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Eduardo de Vega said. He said even the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not know of the suspension as it was the Interior Ministry — the agency in charge of local government affairs — that announced the policy. 

Local media from Kuwait broke the news last Wednesday and the DFA confirmed the decision on Thursday. Details of what led to the suspension remain murky although de Vega noted that Kuwait has for years been complaining about Manila's shelters for runaway OFWs. 

“We know that they have an issue over that because that’s what they’ve been telling us for a while now. That’s why we expect it to be among the things we will discuss,” de Vega told Super Radyo DzBB in Filipino on Monday evening.

“Actually – honestly, if that’s their issue then it would be non-negotiable for the Philippines because we will not close down our shelters there since it is required under our law.”

The Migrant Workers And Overseas Filipinos Act Of 1995 requires the establishment of Migrant Workers and Other Overseas Filipinos Resource Centers “in countries where there are large concentrations of Filipino migrant workers.” 

There are over 275,000 documented Filipinos working in Kuwait.

In a separate interview with ABS-CBN’s “TeleRadyo” on Tuesday, De Vega said the Philippines’ shelters in Kuwait are currently housing 466 OFWs. 

Review of 2018 labor agreement

Exploratory talks to improve the 2018 bilateral labor agreement had between the Philippines and Kuwait were set following the death of a Filipino domestic worker deployed in Kuwait in January. The following month, the Philippines suspended the deployment of household workers to the Gulf state.

De Vega believes that the visa suspension — it covers other professions beyond household workers and potentially other entry visas — is Kuwait’s “bargaining chip” in the talks. 

“We did not think that a week before negotiations, they would impose this,” de Vega said. 

Migrant workers' group Migrante has warned against using bans and similar measures as negotiating tools, saying these measures "treat migrant workers line ping pong balls and they become a bargaining chip." 

Migrante chairperson Arman Hernando said on ANC's "Rundown" last week that "the issue is not with the bilateral labor agreement, but with the system of work there, particularly the kafala system."

The kafala system, which is in place in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, requires migrant workers to be sponsored by a citizen or company in the host country. Saudi Arabia previously used the kafala system, but abolished it in March.

"It prohibits the exercise of so many rights of our fellow Filipinos and gives employers in Kuwait license to abuse them," Hernando, who described the policy as "very stringent", said. 

The visa suspension only applies to new applicants so those with existing residence visas are not affected. Out of the total OFWs deployed in Kuwait, 196,000 are household workers, while 30% work in industries such as tourism and hospitality.

DFA Assistant Secretary for Middle East and African Affairs Mardomel Celo “Boy” Melicor is leading the Philippine delegation, while other officials from the Department of Migrant Workers and its attached agency, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, is also part of the Philippine team heading to negotiations this afternoon. 

The DFA is in charge of bilateral labor agreements, while the DMW oversees the deployment of Filipino workers abroad.

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

DEPARTMENT OF MIGRANT WORKERS

OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Fact check: &lsquo;We give the world our best&rsquo; not final DOT slogan

Fact check: ‘We give the world our best’ not final DOT slogan

By Cristina Chi | 23 hours ago
While Frasco did not distance the DOT from the slogan and threw her support behind the idea, she also said that the department...
Headlines
fbtw
Right to privacy essential to civic space, public participation &mdash; Civic Futures paper

Right to privacy essential to civic space, public participation — Civic Futures paper

By Jonathan de Santos | 1 day ago
ID systems and other registration schemes are susceptible to "function creep", or the use of data collected for a specific...
Headlines
fbtw
Pimentel tries to delay Senate debates on Maharlika Fund bill

Pimentel tries to delay Senate debates on Maharlika Fund bill

By Xave Gregorio | 20 hours ago
Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva had moved to start interpellations on Senate Bill No. 2020, but Senate Minority Leader...
Headlines
fbtw
Heat index hits &lsquo;dangerous&rsquo; level in 14 areas &ndash; Pagasa

Heat index hits ‘dangerous’ level in 14 areas – Pagasa

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
At least 14 areas experienced “danger” heat index on Saturday, ranging from 42 to 46 degrees Celsius, according...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Marcos renews Malampaya contract for another 15 years

Marcos renews Malampaya contract for another 15 years

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
President Marcos has allowed a 15-year extension of the government’s contract with a consortium operating the Malampaya...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
EDITORIAL &mdash; Where did the money go?

EDITORIAL — Where did the money go?

15 hours ago
With the van-for-hire terminal in Barangay Kamagayan in Cebu City gone, it seems people are only now noticing the anomal...
Headlines
fbtw

Sekreto ang gasto ug kapuslanan

By Leo Lastimosa | 15 hours ago
Ni-resign ang foreign minister sa Papua New Guinea nga si Justin Tkatchenko.
Headlines
fbtw

Employers have no powers over the employees' affairs of the heart

By Josephus Jimenez | 15 hours ago
May management legally fire an employee due to marriage or pregnancy?
Headlines
fbtw

Puzzling school calendar ‘debate’ at the PB

By Ian Manticajon | 15 hours ago
Just over a week ago, the typically monotonous and uneventful sessions of the Cebu Provincial Board were interrupted by a debate.
Headlines
fbtw

Prescriptions for a slowing economy

By Ruben Almendras | 15 hours ago
The Philippines Statistics Authority reported last Thursday that the Gross Domestic Product of the country grew by 6.4% in the first quarter of 2023.
Headlines
fbtw

Let’s take care of our spiritual life

By Fr. Roy Cimagala | 15 hours ago
We are reminded of this very grave responsibility of ours in the Gospel of St. John where Christ told his disciples that the Advocate, the Holy Spirit, would be sent to them and that the Holy Spirit would the one...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with