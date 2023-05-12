^

Headlines

DMW: Hotlines ready for Filipinos affected by visa issue with Kuwait

Philstar.com
May 12, 2023 | 4:57pm
DMW: Hotlines ready for Filipinos affected by visa issue with Kuwait
Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople prepares for a press briefing after a welcoming ceremony held at the POEA Blas F. Ople Building on July 1, 2022.
Philstar.com / Kaycee Valmonte

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Migrant Workers said Friday that is ready to assist Filipinos who will be affected by Kuwait's decision to stop issuing new work and entry visas to Filipinos.

In the same release, the DMW said that it has been working with the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait to address the situation, which, Kuwait Times reported, was prompted by Manila's alleged violations of a 2018 bilateral labor agreement.

"The DMW stands ready to assist our OFWs affected by this action of the Kuwait government," it said.

"We urge our affected Kuwait-bound OFWs to connect with us directly through the National Reintegration Center for OFWs (NRCO) hotlines at 09567821309 and 09603532532 or to email [email protected] so we may assist them."

DMW, which had been fielding questions from media about the Kuwaiti government's decision this week, said it had been informed by the DFA of the suspension on issuing visas to Filipinos. 

"We shall continue to pursue the track of labor diplomacy in ensuring the welfare and safety of our overseas Filipino workers, while we await more details as to the rationale and issues surrounding the action of the Kuwait government," the department said.

DMW stopped the deployment of newly-hired domestic workers to Kuwait in February "until more safeguards are in place for their protection and welfare." The deployment ban was prompted by the killing of overseas Filipino worker Jullebee Ranara in Kuwait in January.

In a statement earlier Friday, the DFA said it is committed to dialogue with Kuwait to resolve the issue.

"In the case of Kuwait, we are confident that with our friendly relations and strong people-to-people links, we shall be able to find a mutually satisfactory solution that will take into account the need to provide maximum protection and access to justice for all our nationals working in the country," it also said.

DEPARTMENT OF MIGRANT WORKERS

KUWAIT

OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Fact check: Senior high has not been replaced with mandatory military service

Fact check: Senior high has not been replaced with mandatory military service

By Cristina Chi | 23 hours ago
The government has not announced any plans to remove the senior high school program and replace this with a two-year military...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Muntinlupa court acquits De Lima in 2nd drug case

Muntinlupa court acquits De Lima in 2nd drug case

By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
In this specific case, De Lima was accused of receiving P10 million, in two tranches, from former corrections chief Rafael...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Justice rendered, albeit late&rsquo;: De Lima acquittal prompts louder calls for her release

‘Justice rendered, albeit late’: De Lima acquittal prompts louder calls for her release

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
Rights groups and minority lawmakers have regained hope for an end to the long campaign to free former Sen. Leila De Lima...
Headlines
fbtw
CHED: No funds for subsidized college scholarships

CHED: No funds for subsidized college scholarships

By Jun Elias | 1 day ago
The Commission on Higher Education has no allocation to subsidize scholarships of college students enrolled in various private...
Headlines
fbtw
On &lsquo;glorious day&rsquo; of acquittal in 2nd drug case, De Lima says freedom within reach

On ‘glorious day’ of acquittal in 2nd drug case, De Lima says freedom within reach

By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
“I am of course happy that with this second acquittal in the three cases filed against me, my release from more than...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
CHR calls out SMNI for red-tagging journalists

CHR calls out SMNI for red-tagging journalists

By Cristina Chi | 46 minutes ago
The human rights body said that it is "gravely alarmed" by the new round of red-tagging by the hosts of an SMNI show,...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima&rsquo;s allies say acquittal a victory of truth

De Lima’s allies say acquittal a victory of truth

By Xave Gregorio | 52 minutes ago
Allies of former Sen. Leila de Lima hailed her acquittal in one of two remaining drug cases against her a “victory of...
Headlines
fbtw
Hontiveros talks Chinese aggression in meeting with Taiwanese president Tsai

Hontiveros talks Chinese aggression in meeting with Taiwanese president Tsai

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros is the first and highest sitting Philippine official to meet with the Taiwanese president during the...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd forms task force on employability issues of senior high graduates

DepEd forms task force on employability issues of senior high graduates

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
The task force will assess how the senior high school program can better prepare its graduates to meet labor market demands...
Headlines
fbtw
'Why Naman?': The minimum wage has remained low since attacks on unions in the 2000s

'Why Naman?': The minimum wage has remained low since attacks on unions in the 2000s

3 hours ago
"That should have been the role of government, to advocate for workers," IBON Foundation's Sonny Africa says. "But the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with