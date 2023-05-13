^

CHR hopes for swift decision on De Lima's bail application after 2nd acquittal

James Relativo - Philstar.com
May 13, 2023 | 2:24pm
Former senator Leila de Lima leaves the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court Branch 204, which acquitted her yesterday of the charge of conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading.
Ernie Peñaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights welcomed the verdict of Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 256 to acquit former Sen. Leila de Lima on her second case — this while urging the court to decide quickly on her bail petition regarding her third and final drug-related charge.

The Muntinlupa RTC on Friday ruled in favor of the opposition figure and her driver-bodyguard Ronnie Dayan on the grounds of "reasonable doubt" after one of the key witnesses recanted his previous testimony.

De Lima was earlier accused of accepting P10 million from the illegal drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prison, allegedly for her 2016 senatorial bid. The court, however, didn't see positive evidences linking De Lima and Dayan to the drug trade.

"CHR welcomes the progress on the case as it demonstrates the commitment of the judiciary to the rule of law and justice," said the commission on Saturday.

"In light of this development that upholds the innocence of former Senator de Lima on two out of three drug cases, the Commission equally hopes for the swift decision of the Court on the application of bail on her remaining case," it added.

The former senator has been in pre-trial detention for more than six years with no conviction, languishing in jail while allegedly being deprived of her guaranteed human right as indicated in the UN Basic Principles for the Treatment of Prisoners which states:

Except for those limitations that are demonstrably necessitated by the fact of incarceration, all prisoners shall retain the human rights and fundamental freedoms set out in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Human Rights advocates in the country and abroad, US senators and progressive groups have earlier lobbied for her immediate release, calling the complaints against her as "trumped up charges" by the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The former senator is a known critic of Duterte's human rights records and bloody drug war. Former Bureau of Corrections officer-in-charge Rafael Ragos, one of the key witnesses to the case, earlier said that he was "coerced" by former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre to give false testimonies against De Lima.

"CHR is hopeful of faster development and swift resolution of the remaining charge against the former senator. It is crucial to consistently uphold the right to a speedy and fair trial for all accused," the commission said.

"Further, we urge that the right to be presumed innocent is applied extensively and consistently to all persons awaiting resolution of their cases, regardless of their socio-economic background, political affiliation, or status," it added.

