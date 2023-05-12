^

Headlines

De Lima’s allies say acquittal a victory of truth

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
May 12, 2023 | 5:27pm
De Limaâs allies say acquittal a victory of truth
Supporters of detained former Sen. Leila De Lima call for her release as Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 204 prepared to read its decision on her second drug case on May 12, 2023. She was acquitted.
Philstar.com / Xave Gregorio

MANILA, Philippines — Allies of former Sen. Leila de Lima hailed Friday her acquittal in one of two remaining drug cases against her a “victory of truth” as they shared her hope that she is getting closer to freedom after more than six years of detention.

“This is a victory of truth after more than six years of defamation and lies against Sen. Leila, whose only sin was her courage to stand up for what is right,” said former Vice President Leni Robredo in a statement in Filipino, adding that she was confident of De Lima’s innocence from the start.

“Despite the six years that she was persecuted and oppressed, I stand by that the day will come that she will regain her freedom and good name,” Robredo said.

Former Sen. Francis Pangilinan also welcomed De Lima’s acquittal in the drug case, which he said was based on “fabricated” evidence.

“From the first day of her detention, our position is that all the allegations against Leila are untrue and are not by even a little bit of real evidence,” Pangilinan said in Filipino in a statement.

Robredo and Pangilinan ran for president and vice-president, respectively, in the 2022 polls and included De Lima in their senatorial slate as she mounted a re-election bid from detention.

Former Sen. Franklin Drilon said in an interview on CNN Philippines that the accusations against De Lima are false and fabricated, adding that charges can be filed against Duterte administration officials who initiated her prosecution.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros, meanwhile, said the “false narrative” and “web of lies” that led to her former colleague’s imprisonment are being undone.

“The real crime has always been her arrest,” Hontiveros said. “Justice for former Sen. Leila will be completed when the sinister plot to put her in jail only for speaking out for the truth and welfare of our fellow Filipinos, is fully exposed in daylight.”

She added that De Lima is owed a speedy acquittal in the final drug case that she is facing.

Former Sen. Richard Gordon, who was a guest candidate on the Robredo-Pangilinan Senate slate, also said De Lima deserves a quick trial as he called her lengthy detention a violation of her right to speedy disposition of cases.

Another former senatorial candidate on the Robredo-Pangilinan ticket, Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV, said on Twitter: “Freedom is near, Sen. Leila. Redemption and vindication are next.”

While De Lima’s allies have celebrated her acquittal, incumbent senators — some of whom she has worked with — were mostly silent about the much-awaited verdict.

The Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 204 dismissed Friday the drug case against De Lima largely due to the recantation of the prosecution’s star witness who admitted to fabricating his allegations.

LEILA DE LIMA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Fact check: Senior high has not been replaced with mandatory military service

Fact check: Senior high has not been replaced with mandatory military service

By Cristina Chi | 23 hours ago
The government has not announced any plans to remove the senior high school program and replace this with a two-year military...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Muntinlupa court acquits De Lima in 2nd drug case

Muntinlupa court acquits De Lima in 2nd drug case

By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
In this specific case, De Lima was accused of receiving P10 million, in two tranches, from former corrections chief Rafael...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Justice rendered, albeit late&rsquo;: De Lima acquittal prompts louder calls for her release

‘Justice rendered, albeit late’: De Lima acquittal prompts louder calls for her release

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
Rights groups and minority lawmakers have regained hope for an end to the long campaign to free former Sen. Leila De Lima...
Headlines
fbtw
CHED: No funds for subsidized college scholarships

CHED: No funds for subsidized college scholarships

By Jun Elias | 1 day ago
The Commission on Higher Education has no allocation to subsidize scholarships of college students enrolled in various private...
Headlines
fbtw
On &lsquo;glorious day&rsquo; of acquittal in 2nd drug case, De Lima says freedom within reach

On ‘glorious day’ of acquittal in 2nd drug case, De Lima says freedom within reach

By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
“I am of course happy that with this second acquittal in the three cases filed against me, my release from more than...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
CHR calls out SMNI for red-tagging journalists

CHR calls out SMNI for red-tagging journalists

By Cristina Chi | 46 minutes ago
The human rights body said that it is "gravely alarmed" by the new round of red-tagging by the hosts of an SMNI show,...
Headlines
fbtw
DMW: Hotlines ready for Filipinos affected by visa issue with Kuwait

DMW: Hotlines ready for Filipinos affected by visa issue with Kuwait

1 hour ago
The Department of Migrant Workers said that it has been working with the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Hontiveros talks Chinese aggression in meeting with Taiwanese president Tsai

Hontiveros talks Chinese aggression in meeting with Taiwanese president Tsai

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros is the first and highest sitting Philippine official to meet with the Taiwanese president during the...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd forms task force on employability issues of senior high graduates

DepEd forms task force on employability issues of senior high graduates

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
The task force will assess how the senior high school program can better prepare its graduates to meet labor market demands...
Headlines
fbtw
'Why Naman?': The minimum wage has remained low since attacks on unions in the 2000s

'Why Naman?': The minimum wage has remained low since attacks on unions in the 2000s

3 hours ago
"That should have been the role of government, to advocate for workers," IBON Foundation's Sonny Africa says. "But the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with