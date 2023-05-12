Muntinlupa court acquits De Lima in 2nd drug case

This photo taken April 28 shows former Sen. Leila de Lima on her way to attending a hearing at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 204, where her second drug case is pending.

MANILA, Philippines — A Muntinlupa court on Friday acquitted former Sen. Leila de Lima in the second drug charge against her—the same case where the prosecution star witness admitted to making false allegations against the former senator.

In this specific case, De Lima was accused of receiving P10 million, in two tranches, from former corrections chief Rafael Ragos. The money supposedly came from the illegal drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prison.

Ragos, in 2022, however recanted his testimony against the former senator and admitted that he was coerced to make false allegations against De Lima, who has long insisted the cases against her are trumped up.

De Lima arrives at the Muntinlupa Hall of Justice. She says she’s “excited yet nervous” but is confident the “justice will reign today” | via @XaveGregoriopic.twitter.com/HljjKxsVwa — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) May 12, 2023

This draws to a close the second drug case of De Lima, which was filed early in 2017. She was acquitted in one case in 2021, while one more case is pending.

De Lima arrived at Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 204 a little past 8 a.m. amid heavy security and was greeted by a sparse crowd of supporters chanting "Free Leila!"

Bail petition on third drug case still pending

De Lima has already asked that court handling her third case to allow her to post bail, but resolution has yet to be released. Her lawyers said they hope that the court resolves their plea for provisional freedom soon.

If granted, De Lima would be released from detention.

De Lima, who earned former President Rodrigo Duterte's ire for her investigations into alleged extrajudicial killings in the "war on drugs", has been on trial since February 2017 on charges that she insists are politically-motivated.

State prosecutors initially charged De Lima with drug trading, but they later amended it to accuse the senator of conspiracy to commit drug trading. She supposedly committed this when she was justice secretary during the Aquino administration.

Her cases, alongside those against journalist Maria Ressa, have gained international attention. Calls from abroad for the cases to be dismissed have been rejected as meddling in domestic issues.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.