^

Headlines

Muntinlupa court acquits De Lima in 2nd drug case

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
May 12, 2023 | 8:53am
Muntinlupa court acquits De Lima in 2nd drug case
This photo taken April 28 shows former Sen. Leila de Lima on her way to attending a hearing at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 204, where her second drug case is pending.
Office of Leila de Lima / released

MANILA, Philippines — A Muntinlupa court on Friday acquitted former Sen. Leila de Lima in the second drug charge against her—the same case where the prosecution star witness admitted to making false allegations against the former senator.

In this specific case, De Lima was accused of receiving P10 million, in two tranches, from former corrections chief Rafael Ragos. The money supposedly came from the illegal drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prison.

Ragos, in 2022, however recanted his testimony against the former senator and admitted that he was coerced to make false allegations against De Lima, who has long insisted the cases against her are trumped up.

This draws to a close the second drug case of De Lima, which was filed early in 2017. She was acquitted in one case in 2021, while one more case is pending.

De Lima arrived at Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 204 a little past 8 a.m. amid heavy security and was greeted by a sparse crowd of supporters chanting "Free Leila!"

Bail petition on third drug case still pending

De Lima has already asked that court handling her third case to allow her to post bail, but resolution has yet to be released. Her lawyers said they hope that the court resolves their plea for provisional freedom soon.

If granted, De Lima would be released from detention.

De Lima, who earned former President Rodrigo Duterte's ire for her investigations into alleged extrajudicial killings in the "war on drugs", has been on trial since February 2017 on charges that she insists are politically-motivated.

State prosecutors initially charged De Lima with drug trading, but they later amended it to accuse the senator of conspiracy to commit drug trading. She supposedly committed this when she was justice secretary during the Aquino administration.

Her cases, alongside those against journalist Maria Ressa, have gained international attention. Calls from abroad for the cases to be dismissed have been rejected as meddling in domestic issues.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

LEILA DE LIMA

RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Fact check: Senior high has not been replaced with mandatory military service

Fact check: Senior high has not been replaced with mandatory military service

By Cristina Chi | 16 hours ago
The government has not announced any plans to remove the senior high school program and replace this with a two-year military...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Universities, colleges seeking tuition hike

Universities, colleges seeking tuition hike

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
State universities and colleges and local universities and collegesare seeking an increase in tuition and miscellaneous fees...
Headlines
fbtw
Search for health chief still on

Search for health chief still on

By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
The search for a new Department of Health secretary is still on, as the one reportedly being eyed for the post by President...
Headlines
fbtw
CHED: No funds for subsidized college scholarships

CHED: No funds for subsidized college scholarships

By Jun Elias | 1 day ago
The Commission on Higher Education has no allocation to subsidize scholarships of college students enrolled in various private...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. to ASEAN: Abide by UNCLOS as oceans&rsquo; constitution

Marcos Jr. to ASEAN: Abide by UNCLOS as oceans’ constitution

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
President Marcos has called on Southeast Asian nations to abide by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Justice rendered, albeit late&rsquo;: De Lima acquittal prompt louder calls for her release

‘Justice rendered, albeit late’: De Lima acquittal prompt louder calls for her release

By Cristina Chi | 1 minute ago
Rights groups and minority lawmakers have regained hope for an end to the long campaign to free former Sen. Leila De Lima...
Headlines
fbtw
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Philippines next week on official visit

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Philippines next week on official visit

39 minutes ago
Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong will be meeting with Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, and will pay...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker warns Teves of expulsion

Speaker warns Teves of expulsion

By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez warned suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. yesterday that his stern refusal to return...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec: 400,000 double registrants for barangay polls

Comelec: 400,000 double registrants for barangay polls

By Evelyn Macairan | 10 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has so far uncovered more than 400,000 double or multiple registered voters for the barangay...
Headlines
fbtw
Meralco increases electricity rates in May

Meralco increases electricity rates in May

By Richmond Mercurio | 10 hours ago
Electricity rates in areas serviced by the Manila Electric Co. are up this month, and possibly even next month as higher...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with