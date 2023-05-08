^

Oriental Mindoro lifts fishing ban in some towns

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
May 8, 2023 | 12:44pm
This picture taken on March 22, 2023 shows moored fishing boats in Pola, Oriental Mindoro province, one of the areas affected by an oil spill from the sunken tanker Princess Empress.
MANILA, Philippines — The provincial government of Oriental Mindoro on Monday lifted the fishing ban in some parts of the province more than two months after MT Princess Empress sank and leaked oil into the sea.

Fishers from the towns of Bongabong, Roxas, Masalay, Bulalacao, Baco, San Teodoro and Puerto Galera can now resume their fishing activities, Oriental Mindoro Governor Humerlito Dolor announced, citing the latest analysis of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

However, fishers from Calapan City, Naujan, Pola, Pinamalayan, Gloria and Bansud are still not allowed to fish.

“We encourage you to fish in the nearest town where fishing is allowed,” Dolor said in Filipino.

Last week, the Department of the Interior and Local Government identified alternative fishing grounds for oil-spill affected fisherfolk in Oriental Mindoro.

Fishers from Calapan, Naujan, and Pola may catch fish in the municipal waters of Boac and Gasan in Marinduque, and in Tayabas Bay.

Those from Pinamalayan, Gloria and Bansud may do their fishing activities in the municipal waters of Concepcion in Romblon and portions of Mindoro Strait.

The oil spill has affected over 31,000 fisherfolk in the province. 

Fishers who were ordered to stay ashore participate in the government’s cash-for-work program, which provides temporary income. 

MT Princess Empress was loaded with 800,000 liters of oil when it sank off Oriental Mindoro on February 28. The vessel is still leaking more two months since the incident.

