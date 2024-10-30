PNP to probe alleged Davao Death Squad of Rodrigo Duterte

Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte takes an oath as he attends a senate probe on the drug war during his administration, in Manila on October 28, 2024. Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte strongly defended his deadly drug war as he testified October 28 at a senate probe of the crackdown. Police said the campaign left more than 6,000 people dead, but rights groups estimate tens of thousands of mostly poor men were killed by officers and vigilantes, often without proof they were linked to drugs.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) will investigate the possible existence of an alleged death squad reportedly formed by former President Rodrigo Duterte in Davao City during his tenure as mayor.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, October 30, Police Brigadier General Jean Fajardo said the PNP is examining recent statements made by Duterte during a Senate hearing on October 28.

“If you've monitored the former president's statements, with all due respect, he initially mentioned claims of a death squad, which he later retracted. However, this will not stop the PNP from pursuing an investigation into this case,” Fajardo said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Fajardo added that PNP chief Gen. Rommel Marbil has ordered the “extraction” of data on unsolved drug-related deaths reportedly tied to the alleged death squad.

On Monday, Duterte admitted to forming a death squad in Davao City during his mayoral term, clarifying that it did not include police officers and had an organized structure.

He further denied claims of a reward system, countering statements made by former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager Royina Garma, who previously alleged that rewards were offered to police to kill drug suspects.

According to Fajardo, the PNP will avoid giving preferential treatment if evidence points to the involvement of a former high-ranking police official.

“A series of meetings has already commenced to coordinate investigative efforts aimed at a credible and transparent probe, not only of the alleged Davao death squad but also of all cases specified during recent Senate and congressional hearings,” Fajardo said.

During Duterte's administration, the government recorded 6,000 deaths in the war on drugs, while international human rights organizations estimate the toll at around 30,000.