Ex-senator hits Duterte over Senate 'invasion', defends Hontiveros

MANILA, Philippines — A former senator has criticized what he perceived as a disrespectful takeover of the Senate hearing into the previous administration's controversial war on drugs.

In a recent statement, former Sen. Panfilo Lacson condemned former President Rodrigo Duterte's demeanor before the Senate Blue Ribbon subcommittee probe on Monday, asserting that he had "invaded" the upper chamber of Congress.

Lacson said only one senator defended the Senate's dignity from the former president's behavior during the hearing.

“Yesterday (Monday), the Upper Chamber was 'invaded' by the former president of the Republic. Only one consistently and steadfastly stood up to preserve the dignity of the Philippine Senate," Lacson said.

"She happens to be a woman who answers, 'present' during a roll call. Her name: Risa Hontiveros," the former senator emphasized.

Lacson's statement was echoed by another former senator, Antonio Trillanes IV, who remarked that "the only bright spot in yesterday's Senate hearing was Sen. Risa's standing up to the evil Duts."

"'Yan ang leader! Matapang! Matalino! Magaling!" Trillanes declared in a statement.

Hontiveros repeatedly admonished Duterte for using profanity during the Senate hearing.

The former president repeatedly used expletives as he declared his unapologetic stance on illegal drugs, particularly when police are involved.

"Lalo na ang pulis, [expletive] itong mga pulis, ‘pag pumasok yan sa pulis sa droga, hindi mo masabi, 'hoy pulis huminto ka'," Duterte said.

Hontiveros interjected: "Forgive me for interrupting. Speaking of lengwahe, sorry Sir, baka maaaring ang resource person tumigil magmura kasi bahay natin itong Senado."

Hontiveros also emphasized the Filipino people will "never" take pride in the war on drugs, adding that the stories of its victims deserve to be heard and should motivate lawmakers to take action.

"Sa lahat ng nagsasabi na ang war on drugs ay parusa daw para sa mag naliligaw ang landas, my message to you is this: There is no honor in punishment like tokhang," Hontiveros stated.

"It should not be an honor to be called 'The Punisher,' when thousands of innocent people, including babies, have died in your name. Hindi kailanman ipagmamalaki ng mga Pilipino ang war on drugs na yan," she concluded.