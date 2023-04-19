Abalos: Public deserves truth on PNP drug bust

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. speaks during a press conference at his office in Quezon City on July 4, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos said that while he respects Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., the public deserves to know the truth after the Philippine National Police (PNP) chief denied a cover-up in the arrest of dismissed police M/Sgt. Rodolfo Mayo in connection with the 990 kilos of shabu valued at P6.7 billion seized in October last year.

“In law, there is the principle of res ipsa loquitur. The thing speaks for itself. The video in itself is a statement about what transpired,” Abalos said yesterday.

At a press briefing on Monday, Azurin said there is no way he would have covered up for Mayo.

“While I respect General Azurin, I am sure he agrees with me that the public deserves to know the truth, not only on the issue of 42 kilos of illegal drugs, but more importantly, what happened to the 900 kilos of confiscated shabu,” Abalos said.

Azurin has vouched for the integrity of the two highest ranking officials who were forced to go on leave – the former PNP deputy chief of operations and the head of the Drug Enforcement Group (DEG).

“I trust that the Napolcom (National Police Commission) will investigate thoroughly as per its mandate,” Abalos said.

Azurin has said that he ordered the creation of the Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) 990 to uncover the circumstances around the pilferage of 42 kilos of the 900 kilos of seized shabu.

Abalos questioned the delay of the SITG’s report recommending the filing of charges against 49 policemen involved in the missing 42 kilos of shabu, which were part of the 990 kilos seized from Mayo in October 2022.

BJMP custody

Mayo has been under the custody of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) and is detained at the Metro Manila District Jail in Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City.

It is unclear when Mayo was turned over to the BJMP after policemen arrested him last year. He is facing charges of violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Mayo was dismissed from the service after Azurin approved the recommendation of the Internal Affairs Service (IAS) that the former police officer is guilty of grave misconduct.

Internal review

An internal review that seeks to identify police officers with ties to the illegal drug trade is expected to be completed in about two weeks, President Marcos said yesterday.

“It (review) is about to be finished. I think in another two weeks or so, we’ll be able to finish that. We’ll be able to review all of that,” Marcos said during the first Joint National Peace and Order Council and Regional Peace and Order Council meeting in Malacañang.

The administration has earlier formed a committee that would review the records of all police officers to cleanse the PNP of personnel with drug links. Members of the committee include PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin, former defense chief Gilbert Teodoro Jr., Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong and retired police general and Office of the Presidential Adviser on Military Affairs undersecretary Isagani Neres.

“The police (has) to be with us. They have to be on our side. We cannot do it without them. That’s how simple it is. We have to have a good functioning police force,” the Chief Executive said. “Now, but there should (also be) a mechanism where those who have succumbed to temptation must be brought to account so we can destroy that kind of system.”

Be wary

Some rogue police officials are apparently taking Abalos for a ride through dubious accomplishments against illegal drugs, according to Azurin.

Azurin on Monday urged Abalos to be wary of people who might be feeding him wrong information about the PNP’s war on drugs. He said Abalos should be careful when being invited for photo opportunities during seizures of large caches of illegal drugs.

Unlike his predecessors, Azurin never attended on site press briefings of large drug hauls which are usual opportunities for government officials to get photographed.

The reason, he explained, is that he has received reports there were irregularities in some of these operations.

“I do not participate in picture takings because I don’t want to be set up by this syndicate. I just trust my people, you give the report,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino during a press conference.

Azurin cited a case involving 60 kilos of shabu worth P408 million seized by operatives of the PNP-DEG in an alleged buy-bust operation along the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) in San Fernando City, Pampanga last July 2022.

Abalos attended the presentation of the illegal drugs that were confiscated while Azurin, who was then the Area Police Command Northern Luzon director, was absent.

Azurin said he already had an inkling that something was not right in the operation at the NLEX. His suspicions were confirmed when then Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) chief Wilkins Villanueva said there were more drugs seized than the 60 kilos presented to Abalos.

“That’s when I knew that it was not really 60 kilos presented,” he said, meaning corrupt police officers may have stashed away a certain amount of shabu before they called up Abalos for a briefing.

“Why would you call the SILG (Secretary of the interior and Local Government) to present but you already reduced it. So you can see their pattern, the pilferage,” he said.

With barely a week before he leaves office on Monday, Azurin rallied the 228,000-strong police force against what he described as false allegations against some of their officials.

Azurin on Monday disputed Abalos’ claim of a massive cover-up to shield Mayo Jr.

“Do not be bothered by the sweeping, false accusations hurled against some of the PNP officials. Let us be content with the fact that we are serving the Filipino the best way we can,” he said in a statement.

Azurin, who will reach the mandatory retirement age of 56 on Monday, April 24, urged police officers to believe and have faith in their organization.

“For in the end, the truth shall prevail, and we shall come out triumphant,” he added.

Manhunt

The PNP has launched a manhunt against an informant who was supposed to receive 42 kilos of shabu that was part of the P6.7-billion drug bust in Tondo last year.

Speaking to reporters in an interview, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said the so-called asset was the one identified by M/Sgt. Jerrywin Rebosora as the recipient of the shabu, which he and other policemen pilfered.

Rebosora was among the 49 police officers whom the police SITG 990 recommended to face criminal and administrative charges in connection with the October drug bust.

There have been reports of police officers taking portions of illegal drugs seized in operations, which they then give to informants as reward.

Fajardo reiterated giving illegal drugs as reward to tipsters is illegal and police officers who are caught could face stiff sanctions.

The PNP has a monetary reward system for tipsters who have shared information leading to the seizure of illegal drugs. – Emmanuel Tupas, Alexis Romero