^

Headlines

Senate probe sought into proposed Landbank-DBP merger

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
April 18, 2023 | 4:21pm
Senate probe sought into proposed Landbank-DBP merger
Landbank and DBP
LANDBANK image / Released | Businessworld

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros is calling for a Senate inquiry into the Marcos Jr. administration’s proposed merger of the Land Bank of the Philippines and the Development Bank of the Philippines.

The senator has flagged risks the plan could pose towards the banking system, employees of the state-owned banks and coco levy beneficiaries.

The merger approved by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and announced last month is seen to create the largest banking entity in the country, which concerned Hontiveros as she pointed to a 2014 International Monetary Fund study that focused on large banks at the center of the 2007-08 Global Financial Crisis.

“Large banks were found to have lower capital, less-stable funding, more market-based activities, and more organizationally complex than small banks, suggesting a distinct, possibly more fragile, business model,” Hontiveros said in Senate Resolution No. 570.

Still citing the study, she continued: “Large banks created more systemic risk when they engaged in market-based activities or were more organizationally complex, that their failures tended to be more disruptive of the financial system, and that traditional bank regulation—which focused on individual bank risk—may be insufficient for large banks.”

Hontiveros also said the proposed merger endangers the welfare and livelihood of thousands of Landbank and DBP employees as unions from both banks raised that the Marcos administration’s push violated their collective bargaining agreements as they were supposedly not consulted beforehand.

“It is possible that certain jobs will be eliminated or reduced in size. It will negatively affect employee morale and job satisfaction. Changes in leadership, organizational structure, and company culture can create anxiety. Employees should not carry the burden of job uncertainty and financial hardship that will result from this merger,” the lawmaker said.

She also raised the possibility that the merger will “make it even more difficult for the beneficiaries to access support from the fund and will further dilute the mandate of the LBP to assist coco levy beneficiaries.”

She added that the Marcos Jr. administration should not rush the proposed merger and take more time to study it extensively, consult with key stakeholders and resolve legal, operational and personal issues of employees and small coconut farmers.

“By walking fast, employees of the two banks and coco levy beneficiaries may get hurt deeply. Shouldn’t issues like non-payment of benefits or proper turnover be addressed first before another merger pushes through?” Hontiveros said in Filipino.

The Landbank-DBP merger was supposed to take off in 2016, towards the end of the administration of the late President Benigno Aquino III, but the Governance Commission for GOCCs which oversees government-owned or controlled corporations dropped the plan when the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte stepped into power.

In the past, Marcos Jr. opposed the Aquino-backed merger. When he was gunning for the vice presidency in 2016, then-Senator Marcos said a merger between the two banks would cut much-needed support to farmers, as he believed this move would result in a commercial bank.

The merger is expected to take effect this year, with no definite timelines. — with a report from Ramon Royandoyan

DEVELOPMENT BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

LAND BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES

RISA HONTIVEROS

SENATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Albert Del Rosario, ex-top diplomat who won Philippines' maritime case vs China, dies at 83

Albert Del Rosario, ex-top diplomat who won Philippines' maritime case vs China, dies at 83

By Kaycee Valmonte | 5 hours ago
He was 83 years old.
Headlines
fbtw
LTO drops periodic medical exam for driver&rsquo;s license

LTO drops periodic medical exam for driver’s license

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Holders of driver’s license with five-year or 10-year validity will no longer need to undergo the prescribed periodic...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP chief: No cover-up in P6.7 billion drug haul case

PNP chief: No cover-up in P6.7 billion drug haul case

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The Philippine National Police is adamant that there was “definitely” no cover-up in the arrest of dismissed police...
Headlines
fbtw
Koreans again lead Philippines top tourists

Koreans again lead Philippines top tourists

By Ghio Ong | 2 days ago
South Koreans remained the country’s top tourists as the Department of Tourism welcomed one of four batches in Cebu...
Headlines
fbtw
Bahaghari warns of harmful implication of LGBTQ+ in LTO priority lane

Bahaghari warns of harmful implication of LGBTQ+ in LTO priority lane

2 days ago
This was supposedly part of the LTO's gender and development program, but Bahaghari warned this could be harmful to the LGTBQ+...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Stratbase, diplomatic community mourn passing of former SFA Del Rosario

Stratbase, diplomatic community mourn passing of former SFA Del Rosario

By Kaycee Valmonte | 25 minutes ago
He is remembered as the public servant who helped the Philippines with its case to invalidate China’s sweeping claims...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH not keen on requiring people to wear masks vs COVID-19 again

DOH not keen on requiring people to wear masks vs COVID-19 again

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 33 minutes ago
While the agency is not keen on bringing mask mandates back, Vergeire encouraged Filipinos to wear masks in crowded areas...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos wants El Ni&ntilde;o team, information drive on water and energy conservation

Marcos wants El Niño team, information drive on water and energy conservation

57 minutes ago
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has ordered the creation of an El Niño team that will address...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers mourn loss of 'true patriot' Albert Del Rosario

Lawmakers mourn loss of 'true patriot' Albert Del Rosario

1 hour ago
Condolences poured in from lawmakers over the death of former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario, whom they remembered...
Headlines
fbtw
After scrapping import plan, DA promises enough rice supply despite El Ni&ntilde;o threat

After scrapping import plan, DA promises enough rice supply despite El Niño threat

1 hour ago
The Department of Agriculture assured the public on Tuesday that the country’s rice supply remains sufficient amid concerns...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with