What are the AFP, US military using at Balikatan 2023?

April 11, 2023 | 2:23pm
This handout photo from the Philippine Air Force shows the A-29B 'Super Tucano' turboprop airplane.
Philippine Air Force

MANILA, Philippines — The annual Balikatan military exercises formally opened Tuesday and will feature include training on maritime security, amphibious, urban and aviation operations.

Participating troops will also practice counterterrorism and humanitarian assistance and disaster response.

The activities will be in areas of Ilocos Norte, Aurora, Zambales, Palawan and Antique. More than 17,000 troops from the US, Philippines, and Australia will participate in Balikatan.

According to an information sheet given to media, equipment that will be used in the training exercises include the following:

Armed Forces of the Philippines

Autonomous Truck Mounted Howitzer System (ATMOS 2000)

Handout photo, Philippine Army

Described as a "game changer" by the Philippine Army, the Autonomous Truck Mounted Howitzer System (ATMOS) 155 mm/52 caliber self-propelled artillery pieces were acquired from Israeli firm Elbit Systems in 2021. 

A-29B Super Tucano

Handout photo, Philippine Air Force

The Philippine Air Force operates the Embraer A-29B "Super Tucano" attack aircraft, which began arriving in the Philippines in September 2020. The aircraft are meant for use in light attack, counter-insurgency, close air support, aerial reconnaissance missions and pilot training, according to state-run Philippine Information Agency.

T-129 ATAK helicopters

Handout photo, Philippine Air Force

The Philippine Air Force received the T-129 ATAK helicopters from Turkey in March 2022. Assigned to the 15th Strike Wing, the ATAKs are comparable to the AH-1S Cobra, according to the PAF, which described the helicopters as "another game changer in support to the numerous missions of the Armed Forces of the Philippines."

'Fast Frigate Patrol Ships'

Handout photo, Philippine Navy

BRP Jose Rizal is the lead ship of her class of frigates, which were acquired from Hyundai Heavy Inudstries in South Korea. She and her sister ship BRP Antonio Luna are missile capable and are meant for multi-role operations, including coastal patrol and anti-submarine warfare.

'Landing Dock'

File photo shows the landing platform dock BRP Davao del Sur arriving in Manila. Aside from the Navy ship, chartered cruise ships are being considered to help evacuate OFWs if armed hostilities escalate in the Middle East.

Miguel De Guzman

The Philippine Navy has two landing platform docks, BRP Tarlac and BRP Davao del Sur. Meant to support military as well as disaster response operations, the ships have a maximum carrying capacity of 11,583 tons and can last at sea for 30 days.

US Air Force

US Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to 13th Fighter Squadron, 35th Fighter Wing conduct pre-flight checks prior to a bilateral air defense training mission during exercise Balikatan 22 at Basa Air Base, Philippines, April 1, 2022. US Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Steve Cushman

Among the USAF equipment in use for Balikatan are the F-16 Fighting Falcon, KC-130J Super Herculese and KC-135 Stratotanker.

US Marine Corps

In this 2017 file photo, a V22 Osprey touches down in Casiguran, Aurora during a simulated disaster response operation for the Balikatan exercises

USMC assets include the MV-22 Osprey, UH-1Y Venom, AH-1Z Viper, UH-53 Super Stallion, Joint Tactical Light Vehicle and F-35 Lightning II.

US Army

In this file photo taken on March 06, 2022, US military personnel stand by a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during Saudi Arabia’s first World Defense Show, north of the capital Riyadh.  AFP / Fayez Nureldine, file

US Army assets include the AH-64 Apache, HH-60 MEDEVAC Blackhawk, UH-60 Blackhawk, CH-47 Chinooks, water crafts, rocket launcher and Patriot and Avenger Battery Systems

US Navy

In this April 5, 219 photo, the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) maneuvers alongside the Philippine Navy offshore patrol vessel BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS 16) in support of Exercise Balikatan 2019. US Navy / Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Barker, file

Among the US Navy equipment that will be used in the military exercises are the Landing Helicopter Dock, Landing Platform Dock, Expeditionary Sea Base, MH-60S Seahawk and P-8A Poseidon. — from a report by Kaycee Valmonte

