^

Headlines

Manalo: Beyond war games, Balikatan to hone disaster response cooperation

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
April 11, 2023 | 8:44am
Manalo: Beyond war games, Balikatan to hone disaster response cooperation
In this 2017 file photo, a US Army Blackhawk helicopter drops off medical supplies and emergency response personnel during a simulated disaster response exercise.
Philstar.com, file

MANILA, Philippines — While military exercises aim to enhance interoperability between troops of different countries, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo emphasized the Balikatan exercises between the Philippines and the US also aim to ease cooperation during times of natural disasters.

The annual war games officially begin on April 11 and will run until April 28. 

"It’s pretty important that we learn to work with each other not only on the terms of purely military exercises, because there have also been many occasions the military — and I was involved — in other types of operations, [conducted] humanitarian assistance, responding to disasters and military forces take a very active part in that," Manalo said in a forum hosted by Washington-based think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies. 

RELATED: Focus is humanitarian aid: US- Philippine troops’ Balikatan starts | US 'largest humanitarian donor' in Philippines with $29M in typhoon aid

Balikatan participants will conduct multiple humanitarian civic assistance projects, such as renovating three community health centers and multipurpose halls. Troops will also train "lifesaving techniques" as well as on how to assist and lead emergency rescue response. 

The pared-down Balikatan exercises in 2017 simulated joint disaster response after an earthquake and focused on amphibian landings and airlifts.

‘Biggest’ Balikatan exercises

This year’s Balikatan iteration will have the biggest troop complement — with over 12,000 US troops, 5,400 Filipino soldiers, and 111 Australian military personnel —  training together through simulated war games and other challenges across the Philippine archipelago. 

Manalo noted that this year's activities will also focus on "interoperability in the context of external defense." Some of the exercises include maritime security procedures, coordinated fire and "maneuver in a shared and contested battlespace," according to the US Embassy in Manila. 

Balikatan will test the soldiers' capabilities in live-fire exercises, information and intelligence sharing, and communication through amphibious operations, among others. 

Manalo and Defense Officer-in-Charge Senior Undersecretary Carlito Galvez Jr. are currently in the US to meet with their counterparts to discuss global issues and other initiatives for the US-Philippines alliance. The Department of Foreign Affairs previously said the Philippine delegation will be there until April 12. 

China’s response

Balikatan 2023 kickstarts just as China ended its three-day war games around Taiwan, which was a response to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Command said the operations “comprehensively tested the integrated joint combat ability of multiple military branches udner actual combat conditions.” Tensions in the region continue, especially amid the US-China rivalry.

In a press conference on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin reiterated Beijing’s views that countries working together “should not target any third party and should be conducive to regional peace and stability.” 

“The US-Philippine military cooperation must not interfere in the South China Sea disputes, still less harm China’s territorial sovereignty, maritime rights and interests and security interests,” Wang said. 

China has continuously encroached the Philippines maritime sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea, resulting in hundreds of diplomatic protests to Beijing. China has also harassed Philippine vessels and fisherfolk in the waters, with the Philippine Coast Guard recently making more of these incidents known to the public. — with reports from Agence France-Presse 

BALIKATAN EXERCISES

ENRIQUE MANALO

HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE AND DISASTER RESPONSE

PHILIPPINES-US TIES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
10 ranking cops told: Go on leave over P6.7 billion shabu

10 ranking cops told: Go on leave over P6.7 billion shabu

By Bella Cariaso | 9 hours ago
Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos yesterday ordered 10 ranking officials of the Philippine National Police...
Headlines
fbtw
Coast Guard recovers another body from ferry fire; confirmed dead now at 32

Coast Guard recovers another body from ferry fire; confirmed dead now at 32

1 day ago
The Philippine Coast Guard on Sunday recovered another body of a passenger of ferry M/V Lady Mary Joy 3 that caught fire off...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: 72 dead from drowning during Semana break

PNP: 72 dead from drowning during Semana break

By Evelyn Macairan | 9 hours ago
A total of 72 people including 23 minors and three senior citizens died from drowning during the Holy Week, the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
ACT proposes gradual return to summer school break

ACT proposes gradual return to summer school break

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 9 hours ago
The Alliance of Concerned Teachers has proposed the adoption of 185 class days per school year to gradually revert to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Death toll from Basilan ferry fire rises to 32

Death toll from Basilan ferry fire rises to 32

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 day ago
The death toll from the M/V Lady Mary Joy 3 ferry fire rose to 32 with the discovery of a floating cadaver in Basilan province...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Signal No. 1 hoisted in Catanduanes, parts of Samar due to 'Amang'

Signal No. 1 hoisted in Catanduanes, parts of Samar due to 'Amang'

1 hour ago
Amang is expected to remain a tropical depression throughout the forecast period, and it may weaken into a low pressure area...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos seeks fixing of pension system for war veterans

Marcos seeks fixing of pension system for war veterans

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
The government wants to fix the pension system of war veterans to increase the benefits given to them, President Marcos said...
Headlines
fbtw
EDCA sites not for offensive actions &ndash; Marcos

EDCA sites not for offensive actions – Marcos

By Helen Flores | 9 hours ago
The four new sites within Philippine military bases made accessible to US forces under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate to give Teves chance to be heard &ndash; Bato

Senate to give Teves chance to be heard – Bato

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 9 hours ago
Suspended Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. will be given the chance to be heard if he attends the public...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos spent Holy Week in retreat, fasting

Marcos spent Holy Week in retreat, fasting

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
President Marcos returned to work yesterday after a Holy Week break that he said allowed him to go on a retreat and to think...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with