PNP says observance of Lent season was 'peaceful'

Philstar.com
April 10, 2023 | 12:07pm
Passengers wait at a bus terminal in Paranaque City, Metro Manila on April 5, 2023, as people start going to provinces to celebrate the Holy Week.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police said that the observance of Holy Week this year was generally “peaceful.”

State-run PTV4 reported that this was the assessment of Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., police chief, as he lauded the effort of police force and civilians during the Lenten season.

The PNP chief also attributed this to the enforcement of Oplan Ligtas Sumvac 2023.

The police earlier said it would deploy 77,000 officers during the Lenten season, which also coincides with the observance of Ramadhan.

The Holy Week started on Palm Sunday, April 2 until Easter Sunday on April 9, meanwhile Ramadhan started on March 23 and will culminate on the third week of April, with the celebration of Eid’l Fitr.

During Lent, the PNP however recorded 57 drowning incidents where 62 persons died. There were also 11 vehicular accidents that claimed four lives in the regions of Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and Calabarzon.

As the Holy Week observation ends, Azuin said police officers would shift focus to providing assistance to public transportation. He said: “Deployment of personnel will focus now on bus terminals, seaports and airports as activities and movement of the traveling public will be more in these areas.”

The Philippine Coast Guard reported on Easter Sunday that from midnight to 6:00 a.m. of April 10, they have monitored 14,213 outbound passengers and 17,025 inbound passengers in ports spread across the country.

Filipinos are expected to come home from the vacations from provinces on Monday, which was declared a holiday in lieu of Day of Valor that fell on Sunday. — Kristine Joy Patag

