More than 9,000 cops to secure Metro Manila during Holy Week break, Ramadan

Philstar.com
April 4, 2023 | 9:40am
In this December 2021 file photo, a patrol car of the Manila Police District is parked at the Manila Bay Dolomite Beach.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police will deploy 9.585 cops in the National Capital Region for Holy Week and Ramadan to ensure safety and security, it said as it announced a national deployment plan of 77,000 officers.

The Ilocos region will see 5,304 officers deployed while 6,496 will be deployed across Calabarzon and 5,594 across the Bicol region. 

The Aviation Security Group, Highway Patrol Group and Maritime Group will also be deploying personnel to secure airports, ports, and roads.

Of the 77,000 officers to be deployed, a little less than half will be assigned to conduct mobile and foot patrols. The rest will be sent to secure major roads, transportation hubs and terminals, malls, places of worship, and other places where crowds converge.

"The deployment of our police officers is aimed to provide maximum security coverage to the public who will take part in the various religious activities," Police Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., PNP chief, said.

He also advised the public to cooperate with law enforcement personnel and to continue practicing COVID-19 protocols like masking and social distancing.

The Christian observance of Holy Week is from April 2 to April 9 and is traditionally a time for Filipinos to travel home to the provinces or to go on vacation. 

The Muslim Holy Month of Ramadan, meanwhile, is from March 23 to the third week of April.

