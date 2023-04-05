Marina calls for cooperation as passengers flock to Batangas port

The Philippine Coast Guard on Holy Wednesday said it monitored around 5,800 passengers bound for Calapan in Oriental Mindoro, while another 300 were on their way to Puerto Galera.

MANILA, Philippines — The Maritime Industry Authority is calling on all passengers to cooperate with authorities after Batangas port saw an influx of passengers on Tuesday as more people go home to their respective provinces ahead of the Lenten break.

“We urge the public to coordinate with the port authorities and shipping companies and follow protocols and guidelines to ensure a smooth and safe travel experience,” Marina said in a statement on Tuesday.

A report by the ABS-CBN News noted that this year’s Holy Week passengers of Batangas Port may exceed last year’s 80,000, with its port manager expecting the number of travelers to go as high as 200,000.

More people are going home as April 6 and 7 are regular holidays and the April 10, Day of Valor (Araw ng Kagitingan), has also been declared a regular holiday – enough for the public to go on a long weekend with their families.

The Philippine Coast Guard said Batangas Port logged around 5,800 passengers going home to Calapan, Oriental Mindoro on Wednesday. Another 300 passengers were bound for Puerto Galera.

Aside from a heightened alert status, Marina said it had already issued a relaxation order which allows ships that have already reached their maximum authorized passenger and/or cargo capacities to leave as soon as possible. The policy will be implemented until April 23.

Batangas Port also increased the deployment of its personnel to help manage their ticketing booths, but are still encouraging shipping companies to start looking into online booking services for the convenience of travelers. – Kaycee Valmonte