COVID-19 uptick: Filipinos urged to wear masks during Holy Week

Catholic Christians wave their palm fronds as a church layman blesses them during Palm Sunday celebrations at Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto church in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, on April 2, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos should wear face masks when they participate in Holy Week traditions, the Department of Health said on Tuesday as the country sees a slight increase in COVID-19 cases.

Many Filipinos are expected to go home to their provinces, travel to tourist destinations, and participate in religious activities during the Holy Week following the easing of pandemic restrictions last year.

"We need to know when to mask up, especially in crowded places. Let’s choose to wear masks and get vaccinated," Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing.

A Social Weather Stations survey released last week found that 91% of Filipinos approve the voluntary use of masks, but most of them continue to wear face covering outdoors.

Uptick ‘insignificant’

The DOH reported the average daily confirmed cases reached 268 last week—a 29% increase from a week before.

"Although there’s a slight increase in cases, our situation remains manageable," Vergeire said, noting most of the cases had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic.

"This uptick in cases remains insignificant. It only becomes significant if we’re seeing increases in the number of cases and hospital admissions," she added. Only 16% of hospital beds across the country were used.

The Philippines has confirmed more than 4 million COVID-19 cases, including around 66,000 deaths, since the pandemic began in early 2020. There were 9,463 active infections.