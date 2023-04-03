DOH shares tips for a safe and healthy Holy Week

Catholic Filipinos holding palm fronds mark Palm Sunday during a celebration at Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto church in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, on April 2, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — As Filipino Christians observe the Lent, the Department of Health on Monday issued reminders to keep the Holy Week safe and healthy.

During the Holy Week, many Filipinos go home to their provinces or travel tourist destinations. Others perform religious penance, believing the practice would cleanse sins and grant wishes.

The DOH urged those staying at home to do the following:

Eat adequate and nutritious food

Exercise

Use the long weekend to rest, reflect and do worthwhile activities

Amid the summer heat, people who will head out and conduct Visita Iglesia — or the practice of visiting at least seven Catholic churches on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday — should keep in mind the following:

Make sure that the vehicle and the driver are both in good condition

Bring handkerchief, water, fan, and umbrella.

Use sunblock to prevent sunburn

Plan the destinations carefully to avoid mishaps

Pregnant, senior citizens, and those with comorbidities are advised to stay at home

Ensure those who you will interact with are vaccinated against COVID-19

The health department has these pieces of advice to devotees who will perform religious penance:

Make sure that you’re vaccinated with anti-tetanus

Thoroughly clean the utensils that will be used

Assess yourself before attempting to fast

Opt for a safer act of penance

— Gaea Katreena Cabico