LIST: Major roads affected by the 6-day 'Holy Week repairs' in Metro Manila

James Relativo - Philstar.com
April 5, 2023 | 3:02pm
Motorists drive past a road repair project along EDSA in Quezon City
The STAR / Boy Santos, File

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways will conduct road reblocking and repairs on various major roads in the National Capital Region starting Maundy Thursday — operations that would take almost a week to finish.

"The DPWH will undertake reblocking and repairs on the following roads starting 1am on Thursday, April 6 until 5am of April 11," according to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority last Tuesday.

The following 24 routes and roads will be affected by the repairs:

  • EDSA (Southbound) from Roosevelt Ave. Station to West Ave. (inner most lane/Bus Carousel lane), Quezon City
  • Luzon Ave. (Northbound), Luzon Flyover to Congressional Ave. Ext. (inner lane/first lane from plant box), Quezon City
  • A. Bonifacio Ave. (Northbound), Cor. Sgt. Rivera Street (third lane from sidewalk), Quezon City 
  • A. Bonifacio Avenue (Southbund), Cloverleaf to Dorotea (third lane from sidewalk), Quezon City
  • G. Araneta Ave. (Southbound), Sto. Domingo Ave. to Mauban Street (second lane from sidewalk), Quezon City
  • Quirino Highway (Westbound) Sinforosa to Mindanao Ave. (second lane from sidewalk) Quezon City
  • Commonwealth Ave. (Southbound) Zuzuareguei to Villa Beatriz, (first lane), Quezon City
  • Commonwealth Ave. (Southbound) corner River Side Street, (first and second lane from center), Quezon City
  • C-5 Katipunan Ave. (Southbound) across MWSS Compound, K0015 + K0015 + 393 (Road reblocking of third lane from sidewalk) (asphalt overlay of whole width of the road), Quezon City
  • Arayat St., from Cristobal Street to Malabito Street (asphalt overlay), Quezon City
  • Balete Drive from Mabolo St., to Bougainevilla St., (asphalt overlay), Quezon City
  • BIR Road (Southbound) Quezon Ave. to East Ave. (first to second lane) (asphalt overlay), Quezon City
  • Aurora Blvd. (Eastbound) before Gilmore Ave. (first lane from the center island), Quezon City
  • Maginhawa Street, Malingap Street, to Matiwasay Street, including all lanes / full width (first to fourth lane) (asphalt overlay), Quezon City
  • Ortigas Granada Road (Southbound) going to Bonny Serrano (third lane from sidewalk), Quezon City
  • E. Rodriguez Jr. Ave. (Northbound) fronting Mercury Drug to corner Mercury Ave. (second lane from center island) (truck lane), Quezon City
  • E. Rodriguez Jr. Ave (Southbound) after Boni Serrano flyover end approach to order Orchard Road (first and second lane from sidewalk) (asphalt overlay), Quezon City
  • Aurora Blvd. (Eastbound) (ESDA to Marikina Boundary 0 eastbound) before F. Castillo (inner lane), Quezon City
  • East Ave. (Westbound) between BIR Road and Internal Road (first lane from the center island), Quezon City
  • Kalayaan Ave. (Southbound) opposite of Red Doors (second lane), Quezon City
  • EDSA (Southbound) after Malibay Bridge (first and second lane from sidewalk), Pasay City
  • C-5 Road (Southbound) from Tiendesitas to Julia Vargas Brgy. Ugong, Pasig City (lane 2/truck lane)

"Motorists are advised to take alternate routes,"  the MMDA added.

The MMDA earlier allowed provincial buses back to EDSA starting this week in anticipation of the passenger influx bound for the provinces.

The LRT-1, LRT-2, MRT-3 and Philippine National Railways recently announced their own maintenance shutdown schedules for this week, a step also undertaken in observance of the Holy Week.

