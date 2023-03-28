Hontiveros and Akbayan reject charter change, call for vigilance over possible political maneuvering

This photo shows Sen. Risa Hontiveros speaking at a forum with Akbayan on measures related to charter change, March 28, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros and other members of the Akbayan Party have called for greater public vigilance over moves to change the 1987 Constitution, saying that partisan interests could muddy the proposed constitutional convention if it pushes through.

In a forum on Tuesday, Hontiveros and former Rep. Barry Gutierrez (Akbayan party-list) expressed their opposition against Charter change and warned the public about the vested interests could affect con-con proceedings.

“One of the things we have to watch out for is that once a constitutional convention takes place, anyone with access can insert an agenda. And this is where we have to remain vigilant,” said Gutierrez, who is also a professor at the University of the Philippines College of Law.

“The last thing the Filipino people need is a sabotaging of their fundamental rights," he added.

Hontiveros added that “the last thing we want is for political dynasties to further entrench themselves in power at the expense of the poor and the marginalized.”

The senator also hit the “unnecessary” economic reforms being railroaded in Congress.

“Our nation’s greatest barriers to progress are corruption and greed, not any provisions in the law of the land. Any change to the Constitution, without good governance, spells disaster for our nation and its people,” Hontiveros said.

Lawmakers from the Senate and the House have yet to agree on a single mode of Cha-cha as many members of the upper house remain cool to introducing changes to the Constitution, even if these were just piecemeal amendments to allow Congress to liberalize economic provisions.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri previously said that he and his colleagues from the upper chamber are “open” to discussing the matter with their House counterparts, who are pushing for the hybrid con-con model.

Zubiri previously said that it is unlikely for the Senate to greenlight changing the Constitution now due to other measures higher up on the president’s priorities. — with reports from Xave Gregorio