^

Headlines

UN-backed climate fund OKs $39-M project for Filipino farmers

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
March 16, 2023 | 9:59am
UN-backed climate fund OKs $39-M project for Filipino farmers
Farmer Isagani Cajucom looks at his corn crops in Barangay Parista, Lupao, Nueva Ecija in August 2021.
Philstar.com / Gaea Katreena Cabico

MANILA, Philippines — The Green Climate Fund (GCF) has approved a $39.2-million (P2.15 billion) program to help the Philippines shift to a climate-resilient agricultural system and let farmers respond to the impacts of the climate crisis.

The Philippines is one of the countries most at risk from the impacts of climate change such as strong cyclones and droughts, with poor and rural communities bearing the brunt of the disasters.

To boost the resilience of climate-vulnerable rural smallholder farmers, the GCF approved the funding proposal on the project called "Adapting Philippine Agriculture to Climate Change" at its 35th board meeting in South Korea, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) said on Thursday.

The project will be supported by a $26.2-million GCF grant and $12.9 million in co-financing from the Department of Agriculture and state weather bureau Pagasa.

The seven-year initiative will directly benefit 1.25 Filipino farmers in rural areas by raising their awareness of climate risks and risk-reduction measures, building their capacity to develop enterprises and to access finance and related technologies, and adopting climate-resilient agriculture (CRA) practices.

"Through this, we are giving flesh to the President’s pronouncement in his first State of the Nation Address emphasizing that the production of farm inputs or the needs of farmers to increase their productivity should conform to the challenges brought by climate change and global warming," said Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. is concurrently agriculture secretary.

At the national level, the project will incorporate CRA into the development agendas of the national government and local government units, and will work with the private sector and financial institutions to develop robust CRA value chains.

FAO also said the initiative is expected to deliver indirect benefits to over five million Filipinos, and pay special attention to indigenous peoples, women and girls.

The project is expected to reduce emissions by some 4.38 metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent over a 20-year period as a result of the application of CRA practices and better land use.

The GCF is a fund established within the framework of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change as an operating entity of the Financial Mechanism to assist developing countries in adaptation and mitigation practices to counter climate change.

AGRICULTURE

CLIMATE CHANGE

GREEN CLIMATE FUND
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Ninja cops, informants declaring only 30% of drug hauls&rsquo;

‘Ninja cops, informants declaring only 30% of drug hauls’

By Sheila Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
“Ninja cops” and their informants declare only 30 percent of a drug haul then recycle and convert the rest of...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves, 2 sons face illegal firearms raps

Teves, 2 sons face illegal firearms raps

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 10 hours ago
Charges of illegal possession of firearms were filed by the police yesterday against Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo...
Headlines
fbtw
Rep. Teves, 2 sons face criminal raps over loose firearms, explosives
play

Rep. Teves, 2 sons face criminal raps over loose firearms, explosives

By Kristine Joy Patag | 16 hours ago
PNP Col. Jean Fajardo, spokesperson of the agency, said in a streamed press conference that the complaint was filed before...
Headlines
fbtw
Zubiri to House: Why rush Cha-cha?

Zubiri to House: Why rush Cha-cha?

By Paolo Romero | 10 hours ago
Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri is puzzled why the House of Representatives is rushing to amend the Constitution when...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Freedom House: 'Limited gains' for democracy in Asia Pacific in 2022

Freedom House: 'Limited gains' for democracy in Asia Pacific in 2022

4 minutes ago
In the Asia Pacific region, a number of countries have "overcome decades of dictatorship to establish resilient democracies,"...
Headlines
fbtw
Phivolcs downgrades Mayon Volcano to Alert Level 1

Phivolcs downgrades Mayon Volcano to Alert Level 1

57 minutes ago
The lowering of Mayon’s alert status was due to observations made by Phivolcs in the past year, including fewer volcanic...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines appeals ICC resumption of drug war probe

Philippines appeals ICC resumption of drug war probe

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 10 hours ago
The Philippines has asked the International Criminal Court Appeals Chamber to reverse the authorization issued by the court’s...
Headlines
fbtw
PCO chief Garafil breezes through CA confirmation

PCO chief Garafil breezes through CA confirmation

By Paolo Romero | 10 hours ago
The Commission on Appointments yesterday confirmed Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil as head of the Presidential Communications...
Headlines
fbtw
2 barangay chiefs slain as Barangay and SK polls near

2 barangay chiefs slain as Barangay and SK polls near

By Robertzon Ramirez | 10 hours ago
Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia yesterday expressed fear over the killing of two village officials in the past...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with