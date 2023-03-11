Palace refutes UN panel, says reparations given to WWII 'comfort women'

Members of the Lila Pilipina lay flowers at the pedestal of a statue depicting a Filipino ‘comfort woman’ to mark the 30th anniversary of the ‘Flowers for Lolas’ campaign in Baclaran, Parañaque yesterday. The statue, shown in a tarpaulin beside the pedestal, remains missing after it was stolen from artist Jonas Roces’ studio in 2019. The statue was installed along the Baywalk in Manila in 2017 but was removed months later for a drainage improvement project.

MANILA, Philippines — The Malacañang, Friday, belied findings published by the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) claiming that no reparations were made to Filipinas who experienced sexual slavery under the Japanese Imperial Army during World War II.

This pertains to a statement made by the United Nation women's rights committee last March 8, saying that the Philippines failed to "provide reparation, social support and recognition commensurate with the harm suffered."

"The Government of the Philippines recognizes the suffering of female victims of atrocious violations that occurred during the Second World War," said the Presidential Comminications Office last night.

"In this regard, we note that some reparations have been made and the Supreme Court has adjudicated on the matter."

Narito ang pahayag ng Presidential Communications Office sa report ng Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) patungkol sa daing ng Malaya Lolas na binubuo ng mga babaeng biktima ng mga krimen noong World War II. pic.twitter.com/cS7hqr8Uli — Presidential Communications Office (@pcogovph) March 10, 2023

Comfort women refers to around 50,000 to 200,000 women and girls in territories under the colonial rule of Japan (ex. Philippines, Korea, China, etc.) that were forced by its Imperial Army into sexual slavery.

In May 9, 1956, it could be remembered that a Reparations Agreement was signed between the Philippines and Japan, ensuring the delivery of "$550 million-worth of Japanese goods and services" to the Philippines as Tokyo's reparation and settlement claims for damages caused by WWII.

"The Government of the Philippines remains fully committed to women's rights pursuant to its international human rights obligations and national laws and jurisprudence," the Palace continued.

"In this regard, we will study the Views of the Committee and submit a written response... within the time frame of six months, as provided for under the Optional Protocol to the CEDAW."

Complaint by Malaya Lolas

CEDAW issued a decision last International Women's Day with regards to a complaint filed by 24 members of Malaya Lolas, an organization that stands behind the "comfort women."

According to them, the victims had repeatedly raised their demands asking the state to support their claims against Japan for reparations for their suffering.

However, Malaya Lolas claim that their repeated efforts were last dismissed by the Supreme Court in 2014.

"The Committee’s Views pave the way for restoring their dignity, integrity, reputation and honour," said committee member Marion Bethel.

"This case demonstrates that minimising or ignoring sexual violence against women and girls in war and conflict situations is, indeed, another egregious form of violation of women’s rights. We hope that the Committee’s Decision serves to restore human dignity for all of the victims, both deceased and living."

War crime denialism by modern Japanese leaders

While some actions have been done between the Government of the Philippines and Japan, it could be remembered that various Japanese state leaders have denied the existence of war crimes committed during the war — with some of them actively honoring the memory of soldiers who were behind the despicable act.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in September 2020 visited the Yasukuni Shrine which honors not only Japan's war dead, but also convicted war criminals.

Abe, who was assassinated in 2022, was also notable in saying that "there is no evidence to prove there was coercion [when it came to comfort women]."

It could be remembered that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. went on a working visit to the "Land of the Rising Sun" early this year, wherein he met with current-day Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

The issue of Filipina comfort women wasn't part of their agenda.