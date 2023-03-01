Adamson students urge university: Bare truth behind our schoolmateâ€™s death

Adamson students urge university: Bare truth behind our schoolmate’s death

MANILA, Philippines — Students from Adamson University have urged the university to uncover the truth behind the death of a schoolmate whose remains were found on Tuesday, after more than a week since he went missing.

In a statement published on Wednesday, student leaders and campus journalists from Adamson University called on the university to take “bolder steps” in investigating the death of chemical engineering student John Matthew Salilig, who allegedly suffered from fraternity hazing.

“With different concerns from the parents of our fellow students, we demand accountability and transparency about this matter for the clarity of mind of the community,” the said in a unity statement.

The statement also included an appeal for persons involved in the incident to come clean about Salilig’s death.

“We strongly urge the people involved to speak nothing but the truth about the incident. To speak ambiguously of his case only protects the offenders behind this heinous crime,” the students said.

An initial police report found bruises on Salilig’s thighs, based on an interview by The Philippine Star with Cavite police director Col. Christopher Olazo.

Tau Gamma Phi, the fraternity alleged to have been involved in the incident, has yet to issue a statement from its national chapter.

However, the fraternity’s Imus chapter has issued a statement condemning Salilig’s death and called the 24-year-old a “hazing victim.”

An ABS-CBN News report on Tuesday stated that Salilig’s brother, along with police personnel, recovered his body in a vacant lot in Cavite after one of the suspects disclosed its location.