^

Headlines

Adamson students urge university: Bare truth behind our schoolmate’s death

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
March 1, 2023 | 11:03am
Adamson students urge university: Bare truth behind our schoolmateâ€™s death
This photo shows the Adamson University in Manila.
Adamson University via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Students from Adamson University have urged the university to uncover the truth behind the death of a schoolmate whose remains were found on Tuesday, after more than a week since he went missing.

In a statement published on Wednesday, student leaders and campus journalists from Adamson University called on the university to take “bolder steps” in investigating the death of chemical engineering student John Matthew Salilig, who allegedly suffered from fraternity hazing.

“With different concerns from the parents of our fellow students, we demand accountability and transparency about this matter for the clarity of mind of the community,” the said in a unity statement.

The statement also included an appeal for persons involved in the incident to come clean about Salilig’s death.

“We strongly urge the people involved to speak nothing but the truth about the incident. To speak ambiguously of his case only protects the offenders behind this heinous crime,” the students said.

An initial police report found bruises on Salilig’s thighs, based on an interview by The Philippine Star with Cavite police director Col. Christopher Olazo.

Tau Gamma Phi, the fraternity alleged to have been involved in the incident, has yet to issue a statement from its national chapter.

However, the fraternity’s Imus chapter has issued a statement condemning Salilig’s death and called the 24-year-old a “hazing victim.”

An ABS-CBN News report on Tuesday stated that Salilig’s brother, along with police personnel, recovered his body in a vacant lot in Cavite after one of the suspects disclosed its location.

ADAMSON UNIVERSITY

HAZING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PUJs, UVs to stage weeklong strike

PUJs, UVs to stage weeklong strike

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Transport groups will hold a week-long strike affecting jeepney and UV Express vehicles starting next week in their bid to...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators to government: Delay jeepney phaseout plan

Senators to government: Delay jeepney phaseout plan

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
The Senate has urged the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to postpone its planned phaseout of traditional...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Reopened flights from Clark to boost tourism, decongest NAIA&rsquo;

‘Reopened flights from Clark to boost tourism, decongest NAIA’

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
The resumption of flights from the Clark International Airport will boost the country’s tourism industry and decongest...
Headlines
fbtw
New Customs chief vows cooperation in onion shortage probe

New Customs chief vows cooperation in onion shortage probe

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
The newly appointed chief of the Bureau of Customs yesterday assured leaders of the House of Representatives that the agency...
Headlines
fbtw
DOTr suspends NAIA security staff alleged to have stolen from Thai tourist

DOTr suspends NAIA security staff alleged to have stolen from Thai tourist

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
The Office for Transportation Security said its investigators are now preparing to file criminal complaints against the security...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec junks attempt to disqualify Tulfo from 2022 Senate race

Comelec junks attempt to disqualify Tulfo from 2022 Senate race

29 minutes ago
The poll body noted that the petition, which was filed by Julieta Licup Pearson dated May 10, 2022, lacks arguments and it...
Headlines
fbtw
Reforms to correction system a 'cornerstone' of Marcos Jr. admin &mdash; Remulla

Reforms to correction system a 'cornerstone' of Marcos Jr. admin — Remulla

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Reforms to the correctional system form part of the “cornerstones” of the Marcos Jr. administration, Justice Secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
Coast Guard reports oil spill from sunk tanker

Coast Guard reports oil spill from sunk tanker

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
In an update, the PGC said it monitored a spill of diesel fuel, but did not find in the sea any industrial fuel oil from the...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;DILG taking steps vs attacks on local execs&rsquo;

‘DILG taking steps vs attacks on local execs’

By Romina Cabrera | 12 hours ago
Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos has assured the public that his agency is taking steps to protect local officials amid the...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Time to prioritize maritime industry&rsquo;

‘Time to prioritize maritime industry’

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
Citing the significant contribution of Filipino seafarers to the economy, President Marcos has committed to make the maritime...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with