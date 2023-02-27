^

Headlines

Philippines to welcome home first batch of Türkiye repatriates

Philstar.com
February 27, 2023 | 7:20pm
Philippines to welcome home first batch of TÃ¼rkiye repatriates
This photograph taken on February 22, 2023, shows a crane demolishing a damaged building thought to contain several animals and a helicopter flying in the background, in Diyarbakir, south-eastern Turkey, as animal-friendly people asked authorities to intervene and rescue the trapped animals, following the deadly earthquakes that ravaged southern Turkey. Animal lovers in a Turkish city ravaged by a deadly earthquake protested on February 22, 2023, after officials sought to demolish a damaged building thought to contain several animals, AFP correspondents saw.
AFP / Ilyas Akengin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is expected to welcome home the first batch of Filipinos, composed of nine families, repatriated weeks after the deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Türkiye earlier this month.

“Succeeding repatriation efforts are being arranged over the coming days,” the embassy said.

Meanwhile, the embassy also completed its second relief and evacuation mission to Adana, Hatay, and Mersin provinces. Together with the Department of Migrant Workers, they were also able to provide financial aid to 77 overseas Filipinos.

The massive earthquake killed over 44,000 people in Türkiye alone, with thousands of reported casualties reported in neighboring Syria. 

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked Türkiye’s southern province of Hatay and northern Syria on February 20, which was followed by a 5.8-magnitude quake three minutes later. The country’s disaster management agency said it recorded two more tremors with magnitudes of 5.2 around 20 minutes after the first quake on Monday last week. 

The Philippine embassy said it was able to distribute relief goods to Filipinos affected by the most recent earthquakes.

Meanwhile, the foreign service post said it is currently housing 27 families in its embassy shelter. A team from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration has also arrived to help with the management of the shelter and to address the concerns of overseas Filipino workers. 

It added that the Filipino community there also helped out with “non-traditional assistance,” helping out by looking after children in the shelter and taking them out on a field trip to a nearby amusement park.

“The Embassy continues to address the concerns of our shelterees, including extending their stay at the shelter as well as finding the appropriate housing and financial programs and other services offered by the Turkish government and non-government organizations,” the post said. – Kaycee Valmonte with reports from Agence France-Presse

EARTHQUAKE

PHILIPPINE EMBASSY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Retrieval of plane crash victims from Mayon may take at least 3 more days &ndash; mayor

Retrieval of plane crash victims from Mayon may take at least 3 more days – mayor

10 hours ago
Camalig Mayor Carlos Baldo said emergency responders are having a hard time getting the bodies down from the volcano due to...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: North Korea ballistic missile test 'provokes tension, undermines stability'

DFA: North Korea ballistic missile test 'provokes tension, undermines stability'

4 days ago
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the “sudden launching drill” at 8 a.m. on Saturday and that afternoon,...
Headlines
fbtw
Walk-in national ID registration to be fully implemented

Walk-in national ID registration to be fully implemented

By Louella Desiderio | 2 days ago
The Philippine Statistics Authority is closing its online registration portal and fully implementing walk-in registration...
Headlines
fbtw
Amihan season ending soon; hotter days ahead

Amihan season ending soon; hotter days ahead

By Michael Punongbayan | 20 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is expecting the amihan or cold season to...
Headlines
fbtw
Eight Filipinos trafficked into Cambodia on fake job offers back home

Eight Filipinos trafficked into Cambodia on fake job offers back home

8 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros reported that eight Filipinos who were trafficked into Cambodia to work as cryptocurrency scammers are...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Our little sacrifice': P10K daily allowance for delegates among costs of con-con

'Our little sacrifice': P10K daily allowance for delegates among costs of con-con

By Cristina Chi | 1 hour ago
According to the still-unnumbered bill, the proposed remuneration for the delegates exclude the travel and lodging expenses...
Headlines
fbtw
DOTr suspends NAIA security staff alleged to have stolen from Thai tourist

DOTr suspends NAIA security staff alleged to have stolen from Thai tourist

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
The Office for Transportation Security said its investigators are now preparing to file criminal complaints against the security...
Headlines
fbtw
Don't give up social justice, protections written into 1987 Constitution, framer says

Don't give up social justice, protections written into 1987 Constitution, framer says

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
Among the ideas behind the major amendments in the 1987 Constitution was the resolve for Filipinos' "national destiny" to...
Headlines
fbtw
Maharlika fund moves forward at Senate as committee hearings end

Maharlika fund moves forward at Senate as committee hearings end

By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
Bills that seek to create the controversial Maharlika Investment Fund have moved forward in the Senate as Sen. Mark Villar...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines gets US support in preventing illegal trade of materials for weapons

Philippines gets US support in preventing illegal trade of materials for weapons

4 hours ago
The program is part of the P1.65-billion ($30 million) Cooperative Threat Reduction Program of the US Defense Threat Reduction...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with