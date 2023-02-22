^

Headlines

Philippines, Australia explore possibility of South China Sea joint maritime patrols

Philstar.com
February 22, 2023 | 5:03pm
Philippines, Australia explore possibility of South China Sea joint maritime patrols
Australia Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles and Philippine Secretary of Defense Carlito Galvez Jr shake hands after their joint press conference at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on February 22, 2023.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Just as the Philippines resumes its joint maritime patrols with the United States, Manila is now also exploring the possibility of conducting similar exercises with Australia in the West Philippine Sea. 

In a joint press conference on Wednesday, Defense Officer in Charge Carlito Galvez Jr. and counterpart Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense Richard Marles both confirmed that the two countries are considering to conduct joint maritime patrols in the South China Sea.

“We did talk today about the possibility of exploring joint patrols and we will continue that work and we hope that that comes to fruition soon,” Marles said, adding that the South China Sea is one of the most important trade routes for Australia. 

He noted that both the Philippines and Australia are committed to maintaining international rules-based order and asserting the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. 

Marles also said the Philippines will be “very central” to its Indo-Pacific Endeavor (IPE) this year. The IPE, which kickstarted in 2017, is Australia’s annual naval regional engagements to strengthen military partnerships within the Indo Pacific. 

The Philippines welcomed the development as Galvez said the defense department is hoping to have “more intensive service-to-service engagements” with other countries. 

Aside from talks of joint patrols, the two officials also discussed Australia’s support for the Philippines in counterterrorism efforts.

The two defense officials also planned to hold an annual defense ministers’ meeting between Manila and Canberra. Australia will also send one of its largest contingents to participate in balikatan exercises this year, while the Philippines will be sending some observers to Australia and the United States’ joint defense exercise called the Talisman Sabre in August.

AUSTRALIA

DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL DEFENSE

JOINT PATROL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Fact check: ICC can't 'oust' Marcos from presidency

Fact check: ICC can't 'oust' Marcos from presidency

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The International Criminal Court cannot summarily oust President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
'Last trip': Individual traditional jeepneys to stop operations after June 30

'Last trip': Individual traditional jeepneys to stop operations after June 30

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
Individual operators of traditional jeepneys will no longer be allowed to continue their operations after June 30, 2023 —...
Headlines
fbtw
Police say suspect in Lanao del Sur guv ambush killed in shootout

Police say suspect in Lanao del Sur guv ambush killed in shootout

8 hours ago
Police said one of the suspects in the ambush on Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr. was killed in a shootout.
Headlines
fbtw
US underscores support for West Philippine Sea, opportunities for cooperation

US underscores support for West Philippine Sea, opportunities for cooperation

5 hours ago
Defense ministers of the United States and the Philippines discussed ways to deepen cooperation, touching on possibly tapping...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd says alleged overpriced camera came from LGU

DepEd says alleged overpriced camera came from LGU

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The Department of Education said Monday that it did not purchase the alleged overpriced camera seen in photos bearing...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Dredging, seabed quarrying in Manila Bay seen to threaten fisheries production

Dredging, seabed quarrying in Manila Bay seen to threaten fisheries production

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 16 minutes ago
An organization of scientists on Wednesday warned that not only coastal ecosystems but also the country’s fisheries...
Headlines
fbtw
Criminal act vs New Zealander tourist shot dead in Makati &lsquo;not reflective of Pinoys&rsquo; &mdash; DOT

Criminal act vs New Zealander tourist shot dead in Makati ‘not reflective of Pinoys’ — DOT

By Rosette Adel | 22 minutes ago
The Department of Tourism on Wednesday condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the criminal act on a tourist...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines still overwhelmingly Catholic

Philippines still overwhelmingly Catholic

By Xave Gregorio | 34 minutes ago
The number of Filipinos who identified as Roman Catholic in the latest census rose by around five million to over 85 million...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR: Probe into slay of election officer in Sultan Kudarat ongoing

CHR: Probe into slay of election officer in Sultan Kudarat ongoing

By Cristina Chi | 1 hour ago
The Commission on Human Rights said on Wednesday that it has conducted a quick response operation related to the killing of...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Our lives, culture are priceless,&rsquo; say marchers vs Kaliwa Dam

‘Our lives, culture are priceless,’ say marchers vs Kaliwa Dam

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
For Dumagat-Remontados who oppose the P12.2-billion Kaliwa Dam, the impacts of the destruction that will be caused by the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with