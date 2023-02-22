^

US underscores support for West Philippine Sea, opportunities for cooperation

Philstar.com
February 22, 2023 | 12:16pm
US underscores support for West Philippine Sea, opportunities for cooperation
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr (R) speaks with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin (2nd R) during a meeting at the Malacanang Palace in Manila on Feb. 2, 2023.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa / Pool

MANILA, Philippines — Defense ministers of the United States and the Philippines discussed ways to deepen cooperation, touching on possibly tapping other “like-minded nations” to ensure security in the Indo-Pacific.  

According to a readout from Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III again spoke with Department of National Defense Officer in Charge Carlito Galvez over recent incidents in the West Philippine Sea, including what the Philippines called an act of aggression by the Chinese Coast Guard against a Philippine vessel in the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal (Second Thomas Shoal). 

The two walked through proposals to enhance bilateral security talks. This included the plan to resume joint maritime activities in the disputed waters and develop a Security Sector Assistance Roadmap.

“Secretary Austin and Secretary Galvez also discussed opportunities to expand security cooperation with like-minded nations, such as Japan, that seek to uphold the rules-based international order and our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the February 21 readout said.

Both leaders also laid out agendas ahead of the 2+2 Ministerial Meeting, which will be held in Washington D.C. this year. 

During the call, Washington emphasized how the 2016 ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration “unequivocally ruled” that the Ayungin Shoal is within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone. China last week tried to play down the arbitral ruling, accusing the US of using it as a geopolitical tool to cause “political drama.” 

China, in statements following the incident, continued to assert that the Ayungin Shoal is within its territory and the actions of the CCG is in defense of Beijing’s territory. 

READ: China claims Philippine arbitration case a 'political drama' orchestrated by US

Austin reiterated the United States’ commitment to support the Philippines in asserting its rights in the West Philippine Sea and again emphasized that an armed attack against the Philippines will invoke its mutual defense treaty with its oldest ally in Southeast Asia. 

READ: US: China's laser use vs Coast Guard vessel 'provocative, unsafe'

