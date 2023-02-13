^

DOJ sends Bantag plunder complaint to Ombudsman

Philstar.com
February 13, 2023 | 7:39pm
DOJ sends Bantag plunder complaint to Ombudsman
Suspended Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Gerald Bantag attends the preliminary investigation for the murder case of broadcaster Percy Lapid at the Department of Justice on December 5, 2022.
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice on Monday said it transferred the case of suspended Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag to the Office of the Ombudsman, which it said has jurisdiction.

"[It is a plunder case] which is committed while in office, not only while in office, but with this — it has to do with the office itself," Remulla told reporters. 

"That’s why we believe that the elements that are stated in the complaint may very well be one that is within the cognizance of the Ombudsman and the jurisdiction of the Ombudsman."

Bantag is currently facing plunder and graft complaints over a P1-billion fund was allocated for the buildings at corrections facilities in Davao, Palawan, and Leyte.

He faces the complaint along with Correction Technical Superintendent Arnold Jacinto Guzman, Correction Inspector Ric Rocacurba, Correction Inspector Solomon Areniego, Correction Technical Officer 1 Jorel De Jesus, Correction Technical Officer 2 Angelo Castillo, and Correction Technical Officer Alexis Catindig. 

"I think [the Ombudsman] have copies already of the complaint," Remulla said. "If they’re given a short statement which may have been filed here, they may be the ones who will issue the subpoenas to the people who will testify in these cases and evidencethat has to be adduced formally for the fact finding of the Ombudsman."

Bantag also faces murder complaints over the deaths of Percival Mabasa — known to his audience as Percy Lapid — and inmate Jun Villamor, who was said to be the middleman of the broadcaster’s killig. 

He is also facing criminal raps for allegedly torturing Bilibid inmates.  with reports from Kristine Joy Patag

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
Philstar
