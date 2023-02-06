^

Headlines

Bantag — accused of Lapid murder and inmate torture — now also faces plunder, graft raps

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
February 6, 2023 | 12:56pm
Bantag â€” accused of Lapid murder and inmate torture â€” now also faces plunder, graft raps
Suspended Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Gerald Bantag attends the preliminary investigation for the murder case of broadcaster Percy Lapid at the Department of Justice on December 5, 2022.
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — While the preliminary investigation into the murder of radio broadcaster Percy Lapid remain pending before the Department of Justice, suspended corrections chief Gerald Bantag continues to face additional legal suits. This time, for plunder and graft.

Retired general Gregorio Capatang Jr., acting head of the Bureau of Corrections, filed plunder and graft complaints against Bantag on Monday.

Catapang also filed the following complaints against Bantag:

  • 11 counts of malversation through falsification of official documents
  • 11 counts of graft
  • 11 counts of violation of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officers and Employees
  • Administrative cases for grave misconduct, dishonesty and conduct prejudicial to the interest of the service

Bantag is accused of rigging a bidding for the construction of three prison facilities worth P1 billion. The structures would be built at the Davao Prison and Penal Farm, Ihawig Prison and Penal Farm in Palawan and the Leyte Regional Prison.

"Respondent Bantag, in conspiracy with, and with indispensable complicity of, the other herein respondents, has purposely and systematically orchestrated the diversion/misappropriation and/or consenting or permitting other persons, to take public funds, of the Bureau of Corrections," the complaint-affidavit read.

Catapang alleged that Bantag created a separate Bidding and Awards Committee for the projects. The outcome of the bidding was also supposedly rigged as it declared the Joint Venture of CB Garay Philwide Builders and Rakki Corp. as eligible despite lacking requirements.

Others BuCor staff facing criminal raps are:

  • Correction Technical Supt. Arnold Jacinto Guzman
  • Correction Inspector Ric Rocaturba
  • Correction Inspector Solomon Areniego
  • Correction Technical Officer (CTO) 1 Jor-el De Jesus
  • CTO2 Angelo Castillo
  • CTO2 Alexis Catindig

Bantag’s legal woes

This is the latest of the legal woes that Bantag, a former jail warden appointed to the corrections bureau during the Duterte administration, is facing. He was first dragged to the DOJ for the twin murder complaints over the killing of Percy Lapid and inmate Jun Villamor, the supposed middleman in the case.

Lapid, whose real name is Percival Mabasa, was known for his hard-hitting commentaries on government officials. In one episode of his show “Lapid Fire,” the radio journalist released his "Cinderella man" report that allegedly referred to Bantag.

The suspended corrections chief is also facing criminal raps for alleged torture of Bilibid inmates.

Meanwhile, Bantag has turned the tables on Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla and Catapang, whom he has accused before the Office of the Ombudsman of conspiracy in the killings of Lapid and Villamor.

Apart from the murder raps, Bantag has also filed administrative complaints of grave misconduct, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service and conduct unbecoming of a public official against Remulla and Catapang.

BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

PERCY LAPID
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
US shoots down Chinese spy balloon over 'unacceptable' violation

US shoots down Chinese spy balloon over 'unacceptable' violation

By Paul Handley | 1 day ago
A US fighter jet on Saturday shot down a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina, the Pentagon said, over what...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Philippines sovereignty to be upheld under EDCA &ndash; DND

Philippines sovereignty to be upheld under EDCA – DND

By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
With more American troops soon joining Filipino soldiers at four new military facilities under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation...
Headlines
fbtw
News from home: Jullebee laid to rest, only 10% of K-12 graduates got jobs

News from home: Jullebee laid to rest, only 10% of K-12 graduates got jobs

By Kaycee Valmonte | 19 hours ago
From slain overseas Filipino worker’s final rites to a review of the K-12 promise of jobs after completing basic education...
Headlines
fbtw
Billionaire, former trade minister Roberto Ongpin, 86

Billionaire, former trade minister Roberto Ongpin, 86

By Iris Gonzales | 14 hours ago
Tycoon, former trade minister, Harvard-trained businessman, empire builder and deal maker extraordinaire Roberto V. Ongpin...
Headlines
fbtw
UN rapporteur on EJKs arriving today

UN rapporteur on EJKs arriving today

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
The United Nations special rapporteur for extrajudicial killings will be in the country this week to help build capacity...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hontiveros seeks Senate probe into mining in Sibuyan

Hontiveros seeks Senate probe into mining in Sibuyan

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Hontiveros filed Resolution 459 on Monday, days after the local police forcibly dispersed anti-mining residents who formed...
Headlines
fbtw
Left in Limbo: Breaking the stigma surrounding adoption in the Philippines

Left in Limbo: Breaking the stigma surrounding adoption in the Philippines

By Bernice Beltran | 3 hours ago
Besides the expensive and lengthy adoption processes, child-caring agencies struggle to find families for their children due...
Headlines
fbtw
Women of Siargao's Sugba Lagoon take charge in tourism recovery of the island

Women of Siargao's Sugba Lagoon take charge in tourism recovery of the island

By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
These women are part of the 131-member Barangay Caub Marine Association, a people’s organization composed mostly of...
Headlines
fbtw
US lawmakers clash over Biden's handling of Chinese balloon

US lawmakers clash over Biden's handling of Chinese balloon

By Brian Knowlton | 8 hours ago
With efforts to retrieve balloon debris continuing off the South Carolina coast one day after a US fighter jet downed the...
Headlines
fbtw
Comfort women not on Marcos Jr. Japan trip agenda

Comfort women not on Marcos Jr. Japan trip agenda

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 14 hours ago
Malacañang has turned down the appeal of a comfort women’s group for President Marcos to take up the cause of...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with