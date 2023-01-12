End to La NiÃ±a seen in February â€” PAGASA

^

End to La Niña seen in February — PAGASA

Philstar.com
January 12, 2023 | 3:51pm
End to La Niña seen in February — PAGASA
People wearing masks are seen walking under the rain in this June 13, 2020 photo
The STAR / Boy Santos

MANILA, Philippines — La Niña—which increases the likelihood of having above-normal rainfall conditions—is likely to end in February, state weather bureau PAGASA showed.

“La Niña is currently affecting the country. That’s why some parts of the Philippines are experiencing near to above-normal rainfall during the previous month and the current month,” PAGASA senior weather specialist Chris Perez told state broadcaster People’s Television on Thursday.

He added that the end to La Niña could occur in February. Then, a return to a neutral phase of El Niño-Southern Oscillation—or the recurring climate pattern across the tropical Pacific—is forecast.

“Onwards, we will experience… normal climate conditions,” Perez said.

The above normal rainfall triggered by La Niña could result in heavy rain, floods, flash floods and landslides.

Perez also said that zero to one tropical cyclone is expected to develop inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

PAGASA is currently monitoring the low pressure area seen 355 kilometers east southeast of Surigao del Norte. The weather disturbance has a low chance of becoming a cyclone but it, along with the shear line, will bring rain to southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

More than 430,000 individuals were affected by the recent low pressure areas, the Office of Civil Defense reported. Ten people died, four were injured, while two individuals remained missing. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

LA NIÑA

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATE
