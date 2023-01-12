LPA, shear line continue to trigger rain â€” PAGASA

LPA, shear line continue to trigger rain — PAGASA

This handout photo taken on January 11, 2023 and received from Jipapad Mayor Benjamin Ver shows residents wading through a flooded road in Jipapad town, Eastern Samar province.

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility and the shear will continue to trigger rain in large parts of the country, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Thursday.

The LPA was last seen 380 kilometers east of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte.

The weather disturbance has a low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone but it, along with the shear line, will bring scattered to widespread rain showers and thunderstorms to Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Negros Occidental, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands.

Bicol region, Romblon and the rest of Visayas and Mindanao will experience scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the combined effects of the LPA and the shear line.

State meteorologists warned that floods or landslides are possible due to moderate to heavy rain.

“So let’s be careful because the LPA and the shear will still have an effect in the next few days or until the weekend,” weather specialist Benison Estareja said.

More than 430,000 individuals were affected by the recent low pressure areas, the Office of Civil Defense reported. Ten people died, four were injured, while two individuals remained missing.

Meanwhile, the northern monsoon or amihan will dump rain to Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon, and the rest of MIMAROPA.

Those living in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have light rain due to the northeast monsoon. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

