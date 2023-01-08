^

Lawyer Faydah Dumarpa brings CHR closer to full commission

January 8, 2023 | 3:40pm
This 2021 handout photo shows community leaders and volunteers in the Save San Roque alliance outside the Commission on Human Rights office in Quezon City.
MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has appointed lawyer Faydah Dumarpa to the Commission on Human Rights, the third commissioner her has appointed to the CHR since assuming post.

"CHR looks forward to her future contributions in the policy, protection, promotion, and prevention work of the Commission," the commission said in a statement on Sunday. 

"We welcome the gender balance that Commissioner Dumarpa brings to [the sixth Commission en banc]."

Dumarpa will serve a full seven-year term until 2029, together with fellow Marcos appointees – former Malacañang deputy secretary Richard Palpal-latoc and former Ombudsman investigator Beda Espres. 

Palpal-latoc is chair of the commission.

Rights groups previously criticized the appointments of Palpal-latoc and Espres, saying that they were chosen without consultation with human rights groups in the country.

The CHR has, since their appointments, supported the decriminalization of libel and has called for accountability for police officers allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade beyond resignation or retirement.

The commission has also called for due process in government efforts to "cleanse" the police force by having top officials file courtesy resignations and submit themselves to a review by a panel.

READ: Watchdogs: Selection of CHR appointees lacked transparency, consultation

Dumarpa’s ‘multidisciplinary perspective’ 

The chief executive signed Dumarpa’s appointment paper in December 28, 2022, which was then sent to the CHR on Thursday last week. 

Dumarpa was previously with the National Nutrition Council of the Department of Health, serving as the deputy executive director for the Administrative and Financial Service, where she helped with implementing the agency’s nutrition programs and policies.

She worked for the National Power Corp. in 2013 and did research work for the Senate of the Philippines in 2012. She was also a political affairs officer in the House of Representatives for nine years.

"Her overall multidisciplinary perspective comes as a great benefit to the ever-flourishing landscape of human rights," the CHR said. 

Dumarpa earned her bachelor’s degree from Far Eastern University, obtained a master’s in business administration from the the Philippine School of Business Administration, and graduated with a law degree from San Beda University. She has been a member of the Philippine Bar since 2012 

She is the daughter of former Rep. Faysah Rahman Pimping Maniri Dumarpa (Lanao del Sur) and former National Labor Relations Commission Commissioner lawyer Salic Biston Dumarpa. 

