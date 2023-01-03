^

Headlines

Recruitment, manning agencies told to help OFWs affected by air traffic mess

Philstar.com
January 3, 2023 | 5:50pm
Recruitment, manning agencies told to help OFWs affected by air traffic mess
Nearly 300 international and domestic flights were delayed, cancelled, and diverted on Sunday, January 1, 2023, due to the outage at the country's air traffic management system affecting around 56,000 passengers.
Facebook / Ninoy Aquino International Airport MIAA

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Migrant Workers has formally ordered all private recruitment agencies (PRAs) and licensed manning agencies (LMAs) to assist overseas Filipino workers who were unable to leave the country due to the New Year’s Day air traffic system outage.

In an advisory dated January 3, Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople also instructed PRAs and LMAs to send the department reports on the status of the OFWs as well as contact their employers regarding the incident.

"All PRAs and LMAs are directed to assist affected OFWs in explaining the cause of such delays to principal and employers to ensure that workers’ employment are secure and unaffected," Ople said. 

Flights to and from the Philippines were left in limbo last Sunday after an outage of the country’s air traffic management system that affected around 56,000 passengers, including around 3,000 OFWs.

READ: Data: Airspace outage left thousands stranded, hundreds of flights canceled

The DMW on Sunday provided hotel accommodation and transportation for OFWs across the country whose flights were delayed and rescheduled.

Meanwhile, Migrant Workers Welfare Offices, previously known as Philippine Overseas Labor Offices, assisted affected OFWs abroad who were supposed to fly home on Sunday.

Migrant Workers Undersecretary Hans Cacdac said there were around 400 OFWs who were given hotel accommodation by the DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration since Sunday. The migrant workers will be provided accommodation until the day of their rescheduled flights.

"By my estimate, we still have half of the 400 still in the hotels waiting for their rebooked flights. I know some or many of them have rebooked flight dates on the 4th, the 5th, and the 6th," Cacdac said in an interview with CNN Philippines’ “The Source” on Tuesday, adding that DMW officials are still assisting OFWs who have concerns related to Sunday’s airport glitch.

DEPARTMENT OF MIGRANT WORKERS

NAIA GLITCH

OVERSEAS FILIPINOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos orders suspension of PhilHealth premium rate hike

Marcos orders suspension of PhilHealth premium rate hike

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
In a letter to the Department of Health and the government insurer, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said the scheduled...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA's extension brings rains to parts of Philippines

LPA's extension brings rains to parts of Philippines

9 hours ago
The extension of the weather system will trigger scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Visayas, Caraga, Davao region,...
Headlines
fbtw
NAIA 'starting to normalize' after air traffic system failure &mdash; airport official

NAIA 'starting to normalize' after air traffic system failure — airport official

9 hours ago
Operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport have begun normalizing Tuesday following the air traffic system failure...
Headlines
fbtw
Officials aware 'outdated' air traffic system could fail. What was done about it?

Officials aware 'outdated' air traffic system could fail. What was done about it?

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Transport officials had expected that the supposedly outdated air traffic system controlled by the Civil Aviation Authority...
Headlines
fbtw
MIAA: Airline ops expected to normalize Jan. 5 after airspace outage

MIAA: Airline ops expected to normalize Jan. 5 after airspace outage

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
It may take up to 72 hours for airline operations to normalize following a supposed power outage at Manila’s Air Traffic...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ex-DOTr chief Tugade might be called to Senate probe into air traffic mess

Ex-DOTr chief Tugade might be called to Senate probe into air traffic mess

2 hours ago
Sen. Jinggoy Estrada’s suggestion to invite former Secretary Arthur Tugade to the probe came after a Bilyonaryo report...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH tallies 42% more firecracker injuries than in 2021 holidays

DOH tallies 42% more firecracker injuries than in 2021 holidays

3 hours ago
The figure was 42% higher than the injuries recorded from December 21 to January 3, 2021.
Headlines
fbtw
What we know so far about the XBB.1.5 COVID-19 subvariant

What we know so far about the XBB.1.5 COVID-19 subvariant

4 hours ago
Here’s what we know and don’t know about the new COVID-19 subvariant.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos says to bring ties with China 'to a higher gear' in state visit

Marcos says to bring ties with China 'to a higher gear' in state visit

4 hours ago
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. will be in China until Thursday, January 5, upon the invitation of Chinese...
Headlines
fbtw
Rundown: Countries imposing fresh COVID-19 rules on travelers from China

Rundown: Countries imposing fresh COVID-19 rules on travelers from China

11 hours ago
Around a dozen countries have slapped fresh travel regulations on travellers from China, as the world's most populous nation...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with