Shear line dumps rain in parts of Philippines

Satellite image as of 5 p.m. on December 25, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The shear line—or the point where the cold and warm winds meet—will continue to bring rains to Palawan, Visayas, and parts of Mindanao, state weather bureau PAGASA said Monday.

Residents of Eastern Visayas, Surigao del Norte, and Dinagat Islands will experience scattered to widespread rain showers and thunderstorms due to the shear line.

The shear line will also trigger scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Palawan, and the rest of Visayas and Caraga.

PAGASA warned that flash floods or landslides may occur due to moderate to intense with at times torrential rains.

According to the Office of Civil Defense-National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council, the effects of the shear line have affected 18,407 families or 80,142 people in Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Northern Mindanao.

It added that 9,197 families or 44,725 individuals are seeking temporary shelter in evacuation centers.

Two people from Misamis Occidental were reported dead, while nine individuals from Northern Samar, Leyte and Misamis Occidenta; were reported missing.

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Quezon, and Bicol region will have cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon or amihan.

Light rains brought by the northeast monsoon will affect Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms. — Gaea Katreena Cabico



