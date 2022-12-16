^

Headlines

OCTA: Metro Manila positivity rate down to 14.3%

Philstar.com
December 16, 2022 | 1:13pm
OCTA: Metro Manila positivity rate down to 14.3%
Shoppers flock to Divisoria, Manila to purchase holiday gifts on December 11, 2022.
STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila slid back down two decimal points to 14.3%, which could indicate that the holiday wave of cases is starting to slow down ahead of the Christmas holidays, independent pandemic monitor OCTA Research said Friday.

The metric positivity rate measures the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come out positive.

The positivity rate, and other pandemic metrics including seven-day average and average daily attack rate, have been steadily climbing since mid-November when the holiday rush kicked in and positivity rate stood at 7.4%. 

In a tweet advisory issued Friday morning, OCTA Research fellow Guido David said the previously recorded positivity rate was 13.5% on December 7 and then 14.5% four days later. 

"This could be a sign that infections in the NCR may be decreasing already. Numbers next week will confirm if the trends will hold," David said. 

OCTA Research, an independent research organization, has been monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic since it started more than two years ago.

The health department is encouraging the public to continuously observe the minimum public health standards under Alert Level 1.

DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said that even though the optional masking policy is now in effect, the public especially the elderly, those with comorbidities, and immune compromised are highly encouraged to still wear face masks.

Vergeire in an earlier press briefing also urged calm over the ongoing uptick in cases, saying that the increase over the holidays was to be expected. 

“We don't need to panic. We know that expectedly cases will be here [and] cases might increase. As long as our hospitals are okay, manageable… There is no rise in admissions, not a lot of severe and critical cases, we don’t need to panic,” Vergeire said in Filipino on Tuesday. 

Health authorities have confirmed more than four million COVID-19 cases, with nearly 65,000 deaths, since the pandemic started in early 2020.

Since March 2021, more than 73.7 million individuals have completed vaccination against COVID-19. However, only 21 million people have gotten booster shots.

 

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
LIST: Maharlika Investment Fund bill co-authors

LIST: Maharlika Investment Fund bill co-authors

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
As of 2:17 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022, the bill seeking to create the sovereign wealth fund has gained 280 lawmakers...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Chinese loan deals for river, dam projects legal &ndash; SC

Chinese loan deals for river, dam projects legal – SC

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
The P15-billion loan agreements between the Philippine government and a Chinese bank to finance the Chico River Pump Irrigation...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Revised list of Philippine holidays for 2023
play

LIST: Revised list of Philippine holidays for 2023

November 16, 2022 - 12:23pm
Malacañang released a new list of regular and special non-working holidays, adjusting some dates to fit in with “holiday...
Headlines
fbtw
House approves on third reading bill making NCSTP mandatory

House approves on third reading bill making NCSTP mandatory

20 hours ago
The House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading the National Citizens Service Training Program Act, which...
Headlines
fbtw
With Marcos certification, House hastily approves Maharlika Investment Fund

With Marcos certification, House hastily approves Maharlika Investment Fund

By Xave Gregorio | 18 hours ago
From filing to approval on third reading, it took the House just 17 days to deliberate on the Maharlika fund bill which lawmakers...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LRT-1 to shorten train operations on Christmas Eve, New Year&rsquo;s Eve

LRT-1 to shorten train operations on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve

44 minutes ago
Operations of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 will be shortened on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
Headlines
fbtw
Rights watchdog: Torture by police still prevalent in the Philippines

Rights watchdog: Torture by police still prevalent in the Philippines

4 hours ago
"I mean, it takes all forms. The case of Ranes and Gamayon, it's unusual because of the severity of the harm inflicted and...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos says Brussels trip 'productive' after getting pledges

Marcos says Brussels trip 'productive' after getting pledges

6 hours ago
According to the chief executive, an estimated investment of P9.8 billion was pledged to the Philippines. 
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoy faithful gather for 9-day Simbang Gabi

Pinoy faithful gather for 9-day Simbang Gabi

By Robertzon Ramirez | 13 hours ago
The traditional pre-dawn novena masses, popularly known as “Simbang Gabi” in the Philippines, will officially...
Headlines
fbtw
Abalos defends drug war

Abalos defends drug war

By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos defended the Marcos administration’s campaign against illegal drugs, saying the evidence...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with