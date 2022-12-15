^

DOH submits COVID-19 vaccine procurement docs to COA

Philstar.com
December 15, 2022 | 5:44pm
DOH submits COVID-19 vaccine procurement docs to COA
DOH officer-in-charge answers questions from the media on December 15, 2022.
Department of Health

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Thursday submitted documents related to the country’s COVID-19 vaccine procurement to the Commission on Audit. 

The DOH submitted the documents a day after the Senate blue ribbon committee conducted a hearing on COVID-19 vaccine procurement contracts. 

“The department is ready to deal with any question about the procurement of vaccines because we are confident that all the processes carried out by the government in the purchase of vaccines that will protect our citizens are in accordance with the law,” DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in Filipino. 

Vergeire also assured the public that the issue will not affect the rollout of vaccines.

DOH officials said the agency had asked the Commission on Audit to conduct a special audit of vaccine procurement deals

Former National Task Force against COVID-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. also told senators Wednesday that all transactions were “above board.”

Since March 2021, more than 73.7 million individuals have completed vaccination against COVID-19. However, only 21 million people have gotten booster shots. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

