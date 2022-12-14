EU urged to raise free speech, press freedom issues to Marcos in Brussels trip

From left to right: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and European Council President Charles Michel

MANILA, Philippines — A newly-formed coalition of Filipino advocates called on the European Union to raise issues related to freedom of speech and the press to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his visit in Belgium.

In a letter to European Council President Charles Michel, Pinagkaisang Lakas Para sa Katarungan (PIGLAS) said that violations of freedom of speech and the press are rampant in the Philippines.

Related Stories Court convicts Baguio journalist Frank Cimatu of cyber libel

“Libel and cyber libel laws have been used to muzzle dissent. People are framed for crimes they have not committed. Journalists are routinely assassinated by hired guns,” the coalition said.

.@AttyLeiladeLima, @roymabasa, @LukeEspirituPH, Waldy Carbonell and I wrote @CharlesMichel today to urge him and @EUCouncil members to raise issues related to free speech and the freedom of the press to President Marcos Jr in Brussels. pic.twitter.com/L2mVmWLsBt — Walden Bello (@WaldenBello) December 14, 2022

PIGLAS cited the killing of radio broadcaster Percy Lapid in October, the detention of former senator Leila de Lima since 2017, and the cyber libel conviction of Nobel Peace Prize winner and journalist Maria Ressa.

It also mentioned the cyber libel complaints filed against radio commentator Waldy Carbonell and professor Walden Bello. A Quezon City court recently convicted Baguio-based journalist Frank Cimatu of cyber libel over a Facebook post pertaining to former agriculture chief Manny Piñol.

The Philippines is currently ranked 147th out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders’ World Press Freedom Index.

“As vanguards of the struggle for freedom of speech and of the press and for human rights, we now reach out to the European Union whose charter of fundamental rights serves as guiding principles for all other countries dedicated to the cause of justice, freedom, and democracy,” PIGLAS said.

“The Philippine government must be constantly reminded by its allies that these foundational principles of democracy must be upheld and protected as a precondition for amicable relations,” the coalition stressed.

PIGLAS is a newly-formed coalition of advocates for free speech, freedom of the press, and democracy. Its convenors are Bello, Carbonell, labor organizer Luke Espiritu, De Lima, and journalist Roy Mabasa.

Marcos is in Brussels, Belgium to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations-European Union Commemorative Summit. The chief executive met with European Council's Michel on Tuesday.