Court convicts Baguio journalist Frank Cimatu of cyber libel

Philstar.com
December 13, 2022 | 12:04pm
Baguio-based journalist Frank Cimatu shows a copy of a court order at the Quezon City Regional Trial Court on Friday, after attending the promulgation of judgment on the cyber-libel complaint filed against him by former agriculture secretary Manny Piñol.
MANILA, Philippines — A Quezon City court on Tuesday convicted Baguio journalist Frank Cimatu of cyber libel over a Facebook post pertaining to former Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol.

Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 93 sentenced Cimatu with imprisonment of six months and one day to five years, five months and 11 days and ordered him to pay Piñol P300,000 as moral damages, according to Rappler where the journalist is a contributor.

He is at least the third Rappler journalist convicted of cyber libel, following Nobel laureate and CEO Maria Ressa and former researcher-writer Reynaldo Santos Jr.

This decision by a lower court can still be appealed all the way to the Supreme Court.

“An attack on one is an attack on all. No one should be silenced for being critical on the most pressing issues,” Rappler said following Cimatu’s conviction.

The case stems from a 2017 complaint by Piñol over Cimatu’s Facebook post where he claimed that the former agriculture chief “got rich by P21-M in 6 months.”

“Cimatu may have forgotten that I was out of government from 2010 to 2016 and that during the period I was involved in agricultural activities funded by a Land Bank loan,” Piñol said on Facebook after he filed a cyber libel complaint against the Baguio-based journalist.

Media freedom groups, a handful of lawmakers and UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression Irene Khan have called on the Philippines to decriminalize libel.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines has counted at least 28 libel or cyber libel cases against journalists since mid-2016, with a number of them having been filed by politicians and government officials.

In 2012, the United Nations Committee on Human Rights declared that the continued criminalization of libel in the Philippines violated the country’s obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Journalists in the country have long called to decriminalize libel, along with the graver cyber libel offense stipulated in the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

The Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism in 2014 had warned of the "chilling effect" it may have on free expression, while media watchdog Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility said it "throws such a wide net it penalizes even legitimate expressions of opinion online." — Xave Gregorio

