^

Headlines

Marcos explains F1 Grand Prix trip days later, calls it 'best way to drum up business'

Philstar.com
October 4, 2022 | 10:01am
Marcos explains F1 Grand Prix trip days later, calls it 'best way to drum up business'
This photo shared by Singapore Minister for Manpower Han See Leng shows President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. at the Singapore Grand Prix. Leng says he met with Marcos and other heads of States to "affirm our bilateral economic relationships and strengthen collaborations in energy cooperation as well as exchange views on manpower policies on the sidelines of the race."
Facebook / Han See Leng

MANILA, Philippines — Days after he left the country unannounced, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. admitted to having taken a trip to watch the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Singapore over the weekend but tried to justify it as "the best way to drum up business."

In an Instagram post late Monday night, the president called his trip — which the Palace did not confirm at the time despite queries from reporters — a "productive one."

Marcos' trip, criticized by agriculture stakeholders, was taken while several provinces were still grappling with the aftermath of Super Typhoon Karding. It was not made public through the Palace media, but Malacañang's official confirmation came after reports circulated on social media and triggered outrage. 

Photos show Marcos was accompanied by First Lady Liza Marcos, their son Rep. Sandro Marcos (Ilocos Norte),  and the latter's rumored girlfriend actress Alexa Miro. House Speaker Martin Romualdez (Leyte), the president's cousin, was also seen in some photos.

“They say that playing  golf is the best way to drum up business, but I say it’s Formula 1. What a productive weekend!” Marcos wrote in his social media post.

“It was fulfilling to have been invited alongside several dignitaries and to have met new business friends who showed that they are ready and willing to invest in the Philippines,” he also said.

House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro (ACT Teachers) in a separate statement called on Malacañang and the military to clarify if the president used government resources for an “obviously personal, extravagant, and frivolous junket in times of economic hardship.”

 

Castro said the president’s trip was “like a punch in the gut of hungry Filipinos,” further calling it “insensitive and callous in light of the suffering of Filipinos.”

Renato Reyes Jr., secretary general of Bayan, an alliance of progressive groups, questioned the late confirmation of Malacañang, calling the office as “either clueless as to the nature of the trip or Philippine officials were trying to hide the actual details of the trip.”

In his first few days of office, the chief executive was similarly questioned for holding two parties at the Malacañan.

In a separate Facebook post on Monday, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he was pleased to see spectators from around the world visiting the city-state to attend the race, saying this signaled that “we have emerged from the pandemic and are open for business.”

“Happy to link up again with friends from both here and abroad. They were excited to be here, to watch the race and enjoy the good company," he wrote. 

— Franco Luna

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

SINGAPORE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines suffering from shortage of nursing educators &ndash; group

Philippines suffering from shortage of nursing educators – group

By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
The Philippines is experiencing a shortage not only in health care workers, but also in nursing educators, according to a...
Headlines
fbtw
Mobility vital in Q4 to sustain economic growth &ndash; Concepcion

Mobility vital in Q4 to sustain economic growth – Concepcion

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
If the country is to sustain its drive toward economic recovery, people’s mobility in the fourth quarter of the year...
Headlines
fbtw
Watchdogs: Selection of CHR appointees lacked transparency, consultation

Watchdogs: Selection of CHR appointees lacked transparency, consultation

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 17 hours ago
"CSOs are a pillar in the human rights movement, especially since we’ve seen how the government can often be resistant...
Headlines
fbtw
Villar lauds continuing infrastructure program

Villar lauds continuing infrastructure program

10 hours ago
Sen. Mark Villar, who joined President Marcos at the groundbreaking ceremony yesterday for the Metro Manila Subway, lauded...
Headlines
fbtw
2023 budget should be purged of hidden &lsquo;pork&rsquo; &ndash; Lagman

2023 budget should be purged of hidden ‘pork’ – Lagman

By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
Taking his cue from the P544-billion purported pork barrel funds, Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman yesterday called for the purging...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Sweden's Svante Paabo wins medicine Nobel for sequencing Neanderthal DNA

Sweden's Svante Paabo wins medicine Nobel for sequencing Neanderthal DNA

By Pia Ohlin | 1 hour ago
Swedish paleogeneticist Svante Paabo, who sequenced the genome of the Neanderthal and discovered the previously unknown hominin...
Headlines
fbtw
Percy Lapid, broadcaster and Duterte, Marcos Jr. critic, shot dead in Las Pi&ntilde;as

Percy Lapid, broadcaster and Duterte, Marcos Jr. critic, shot dead in Las Piñas

1 hour ago
Broadcaster Percival Mabasa, more popularly known as Percy Lapid and for his staunch criticism of the Duterte and Marcos Jr....
Headlines
fbtw
ERC rejects Meralco, SMC rate hike petition

ERC rejects Meralco, SMC rate hike petition

By Richmond Mercurio | 10 hours ago
The Energy Regulatory Commission has denied a joint rate hike petition of Manila Electric Co. and San Miguel Corp. power...
Headlines
fbtw
Operations vs POGO workers committing crimes to continue

Operations vs POGO workers committing crimes to continue

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 10 hours ago
Government efforts against Chinese workers of shuttered Philippine offshore gaming operators will continue even as the state...
Headlines
fbtw
Red Cross calls for COVID-19 vaccination ramp-up

Red Cross calls for COVID-19 vaccination ramp-up

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Following the recorded increase in positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila in the past week, the Philippine Red...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with