Palace finally confirms Marcos’ unannounced trip to Singapore, calls it ‘productive’

This photo shared by Singapore Minister for Manpower Han See Leng shows President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. at the Singapore Grand Prix. Leng says he met with Marcos and other heads of States to "affirm our bilateral economic relationships and strengthen collaborations in energy cooperation as well as exchange views on manpower policies on the sidelines of the race."

MANILA, Philippines — After days of silence, Malacañang finally confirmed Monday the unannounced Singapore trip of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. over the weekend and called the visit “productive.”

Palace was mum about reports that Marcos flew to Singapore to attend the Formula One Grand Prix in the city state throughout the weekend despite photos showing the president, his son Rep. Sandro Marco (Ilocos Norte), and cousin House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez at the event.

Their weekend getaway came days after Typhoon Karding (Noru) — the strongest storm to hit the country this year — ravaged Central Luzon.

In a short statement Monday, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles claimed the visit of Marcos to Singapore was “productive.”

“Pinagpatibay niya ang mga pangunahing usapan sa huling state visit sa bayan na ito, at pinatuloy ang paghihikayat sa pag invest sa bayang Pilipinas,” Cruz-Angeles said.

(He strengthened the initial talks during his last state visit in Singapore, and continued to encourage investments in the Philippines.)

Malacañang did not provide other details about the visit. No prior announcements were also made. It is still unclear what the agenda for the trip was.

This is Marcos’ second visit to Singapore in less than a month. He was in the said country early in September for a two-day state visit.

In a separate Facebook post, Tan See Leng, Singapore’s minister of manpower, posted a photo with Marcos and said he met him on the sidelines of the event.

“Happy to meet various Heads of States, Ministers and foreign dignitaries (including Bongbong Marcos)… to affirm our bilateral economic relationships and strengthen collaborations in energy cooperation as well as exchange views on manpower policies on the sidelines of the race,” he said.

Groups such as the Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas criticized Marcos’ visit, saying it would be insensitive to Filipinos affected by Typhoon Karding and the economic downturn. Marcos Jr. is concurrently head of the agriculture department.

Singapore hosted its first F1 race since the pandemic in 2020, with tickets selling fast and party suites costing up to $70,000 (P4.1 million) a night. Race tickets cost from SG$98 (P4,024) to nearly SG$10,000 (P410,629).