Signal No. 5, No. 4 in more areas of Luzon as 'Karding' maintains strength

State weather bureau PAGASA's 2 p.m. bulletin shows the center of the eye of super typhoon “Karding” at 115km east northeast of Infanta, Quezon or 76 km away from the east of Polillo Islands.

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA has hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) over more areas, with provinces of Aurora, Bulacan, and Nueva Ecija now under Signal No. 5 and some cities in Metro Manila under Signal No. 4.

“During the passage of Karding, areas under Wind Signal No. 4 and No. 5 will experience winds peaking at typhoon-force strength, while winds may reach storm-force in strength within any of the areas where Wind Signal No. 3 is hoisted,” PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, “gale-force conditions” may be experienced in areas under Signal No. 2 and strong winds for those under Signal No. 1.

Here are the areas with TCWS warnings:

TCWS Signal No. 5:

Polillo Islands

the extreme northern portion of Quezon (northern and central portions of General Nakar, and the Northeastern part of Infanta)

Dingalan in Aurora

Bulacan (Doña Remedios Trinidad and Norzagaray)

the southeastern portion of General Tinio in Nueva Ecija

TCWS Signal No. 4:

Calaguas Islands

Southern part of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Maria Aurora)

Northern portion of Quezon (the rest of General Nakar, the rest of Infanta, Real)

Northern portion of Metro Manila (Marikina, Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela, and Quezon City)

Central and Southern Nueva Ecija (Gabaldon, the rest of General Tinio, Gapan City, Peñaranda

the rest of Bulacan

the rest of Bulacan Pampanga

Northern and Central portion of Rizal (Rodriguez, Antipolo City, Tanay, San Mateo, Baras)

Southeastern part of Tarlac (La Paz and Concepcion)

Extreme Northern part of Laguna (Famy, Siniloan, Santa Maria, and Pangil)

TCWS Signal No. 3

Central part of Aurora (Dipaculao)

Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte in Nueva Vizcaya

the rest of Nueva Ecija

the rest of Tarlac

Zambales

Bataan

Pangasinan

the rest of Metro Manila

the rest of Rizal

Northern and central parts of Laguna (Mabitac, Pakil, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti, Pagsanjan, Luisiana, Majayjay, Magdalena, Santa Cruz, Pila, Liliw, Nagcarlan, Victoria, Rizal, City of San Pedro, City of Biñan, City of Santa Rosa, Cabuyao City, City of Calamba, Los Baños, Bay, Calauan)

Northern and central parts of Cavite (Tanza, Rosario, Noveleta, Kawit, Bacoor City, Imus City, Kawit, City of Dasmariñas, Carmona, Gen. Mariano Alvarez, Silang, Amadeo, City of General Trias, Trece Martires City, Naic, Indang)

the rest of the northern portion of Quezon, including Infanta, Real, General Nakar, Mauban

Northern parts of Camarines Norte (Vinzons, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga)

TCWS Signal No. 2

Southern parts of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Echague, San Agustin, and Jones)

Quirino

the rest of Nueva Vizcaya

Benguet

La Union

the rest of Aurora

the rest of Cavite

Batangas

the rest of Laguna

the central portions of Quezon (Calauag, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Sampaloc, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Lopez, Pitogo, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tiaong, San Antonio, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista)

the rest of Camarines Norte

the northern part of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Pamplona, Pasacao, San Fernando, Pili, Minalabac, Ocampo, Tigaon, Cabusao, Magarao, Gainza, Canaman, Camaligan, Milaor, Naga City, Bombon, Calabanga, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Sagñay)

Catanduanes

TCWS Signal No. 1

Southern part of Cagayan (Tuao, Solana, Enrile, Tuguegarao City, Iguig, Peñablanca)

the southern portion of Apayao (Conner)

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

the southern part of Ilocos Norte (Nueva Era, Badoc, Pinili, Banna, City of Batac, Currimao, Paoay, Marcos)

Ilocos Sur

the rest of Quezon

the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz) and the Lubang Islands

Northern part of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan)

Marinduque

the rest of Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Burias Island

Ticao Island

Meanwhile, PAGASA also warns areas in Visayas and other parts of Southern Luzon may also experience occassional to monsoon rains.

Karding intensified into a super typhoon on Sunday morning. It is expected to make landfall within the northern part of Quezon or the southern part of Aurora tonight at around 6 to 8 p.m. However, PAGASA said it is also possible that the super typhoon will make a landfall earlier this afternoon should it move toward the Polillo islands.

