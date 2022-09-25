^

Headlines

Signal No. 5, No. 4 in more areas of Luzon as 'Karding' maintains strength

Philstar.com
September 25, 2022 | 3:32pm
Signal No. 5, No. 4 in more areas of Luzon as 'Karding' maintains strength
State weather bureau PAGASA's 2 p.m. bulletin shows the center of the eye of super typhoon “Karding” at 115km east northeast of Infanta, Quezon or 76 km away from the east of Polillo Islands.
Twitter / PAGASA - DOST

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA has hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) over more areas, with provinces of Aurora, Bulacan, and Nueva Ecija now under Signal No. 5 and some cities in Metro Manila under Signal No. 4. 

“During the passage of Karding, areas under Wind Signal No. 4 and No. 5 will experience winds peaking at typhoon-force strength, while winds may reach storm-force in strength within any of the areas where Wind Signal No. 3 is hoisted,” PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, “gale-force conditions” may be experienced in areas under Signal No. 2 and strong winds for those under Signal No. 1.

Here are the areas with TCWS warnings:

TCWS Signal No. 5: 

  • Polillo Islands
  • the extreme northern portion of Quezon (northern and central portions of General Nakar, and the Northeastern part of Infanta) 
  • Dingalan in Aurora
  • Bulacan (Doña Remedios Trinidad and Norzagaray) 
  • the southeastern portion of General Tinio in Nueva Ecija

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on September 26 due to Super Typhoon Karding

TCWS Signal No. 4: 

  • Calaguas Islands
  • Southern part of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Maria Aurora)
  • Northern portion of Quezon (the rest of General Nakar, the rest of Infanta, Real)
  • Northern portion of Metro Manila (Marikina, Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela, and Quezon City)
  • Central and Southern Nueva Ecija (Gabaldon, the rest of General Tinio, Gapan City, Peñaranda
    the rest of Bulacan 
  • Pampanga
  • Northern and Central portion of Rizal (Rodriguez, Antipolo City, Tanay, San Mateo, Baras) 
  • Southeastern part of Tarlac (La Paz and Concepcion)
  • Extreme Northern part of Laguna (Famy, Siniloan, Santa Maria, and Pangil)

LIVE updates: Super Typhoon Karding

TCWS Signal No. 3

  • Central part of Aurora (Dipaculao)
  • Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte in Nueva Vizcaya
  • the rest of Nueva Ecija
  • the rest of Tarlac
  • Zambales
  • Bataan
  • Pangasinan
  • the rest of Metro Manila
  • the rest of Rizal
  • Northern and central parts of Laguna (Mabitac, Pakil, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti, Pagsanjan, Luisiana, Majayjay, Magdalena, Santa Cruz, Pila, Liliw, Nagcarlan, Victoria, Rizal, City of San Pedro, City of Biñan, City of Santa Rosa, Cabuyao City, City of Calamba, Los Baños, Bay, Calauan) 
  • Northern and central parts of Cavite (Tanza, Rosario, Noveleta, Kawit, Bacoor City, Imus City, Kawit, City of Dasmariñas, Carmona, Gen. Mariano Alvarez, Silang, Amadeo, City of General Trias, Trece Martires City, Naic, Indang)
  • the rest of the northern portion of Quezon, including Infanta, Real, General Nakar, Mauban
  • Northern parts of Camarines Norte (Vinzons, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga)

TCWS Signal No. 2

  • Southern parts of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Echague, San Agustin, and Jones)
  • Quirino 
  • the rest of Nueva Vizcaya
  • Benguet
  • La Union
  • the rest of Aurora
  • the rest of Cavite
  • Batangas
  • the rest of Laguna
  • the central portions of Quezon (Calauag, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Sampaloc, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Lopez, Pitogo, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tiaong, San Antonio, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista)
  • the rest of Camarines Norte
  • the northern part of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Pamplona, Pasacao, San Fernando, Pili, Minalabac, Ocampo, Tigaon, Cabusao, Magarao, Gainza, Canaman, Camaligan, Milaor, Naga City, Bombon, Calabanga, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Sagñay)
  • Catanduanes 

TCWS Signal No. 1

  • Southern part of Cagayan (Tuao, Solana, Enrile, Tuguegarao City, Iguig, Peñablanca)
  • the southern portion of Apayao (Conner)
  • Kalinga
  • Abra
  • Mountain Province
  • Ifugao
  • the southern part of Ilocos Norte (Nueva Era, Badoc, Pinili, Banna, City of Batac, Currimao, Paoay, Marcos)
  • Ilocos Sur
  • the rest of Quezon
  • the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz) and the Lubang Islands
  • Northern part of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan)
  • Marinduque
  • the rest of Camarines Sur
  • Albay
  • Sorsogon
  • Burias Island
  • Ticao Island

Meanwhile, PAGASA also warns areas in Visayas and other parts of Southern Luzon may also experience occassional to monsoon rains.

Karding intensified into a super typhoon on Sunday morning. It is expected to make landfall within the northern part of Quezon or the southern part of Aurora tonight at around 6 to 8 p.m. However, PAGASA said it is also possible that the super typhoon will make a landfall earlier this afternoon should it move toward the Polillo islands. 

Its 2 p.m. bulletin show the center of the eye of super typhoon “Karding” at 115km east northeast of Infanta, Quezon or 76 km away from the east of Polillo Islands.

KARDINGPH

PAGASA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
More areas under Signal No. 2 as 'Karding' intensifies further

More areas under Signal No. 2 as 'Karding' intensifies further

1 day ago
State weather service PAGASA has raised Signal No. 2 over more areas as Severe Tropical Storm Karding (international name:...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Philippines in talks with Russia to buy fuel

Marcos: Philippines in talks with Russia to buy fuel

1 day ago
Asked about US-led sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. acknowledged that the...
Headlines
fbtw
Wearing of PPEs no longer required for traveling OFWs

Wearing of PPEs no longer required for traveling OFWs

By Rhodina Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration has issued an advisory against requirements of certain agencies for overseas...
Headlines
fbtw
DOT to build tourism rest areas across Philippines

DOT to build tourism rest areas across Philippines

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
The Department of Tourism is set to launch the construction of 10 so-called “tourist service areas” across the...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos tries Pinoy food truck fare in New York

Marcos tries Pinoy food truck fare in New York

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Marcos feasted on famous Filipino food sold in food trucks on the last day of his six-day working visit here.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DSWD: Released educational aid hits P59.5 million

DSWD: Released educational aid hits P59.5 million

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 17 hours ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development has, as of yesterday afternoon, released a total of P59.52 million to 25,225...
Headlines
fbtw
P1.9 billion refund in Russian helicopter deal? Government unsure

P1.9 billion refund in Russian helicopter deal? Government unsure

By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
The Philippine government remains unsure if it can get a refund for some P1.9 billion in advance payment for the scrapped...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ to raise new issues in stronger case vs CPP-NPA

DOJ to raise new issues in stronger case vs CPP-NPA

By Robertzon Ramirez | 17 hours ago
While the Department of Justice is dropping the option to file an appeal, the agency will raise new issues on its “stronger”...
Headlines
fbtw
Villar: Buy Pinoy products

Villar: Buy Pinoy products

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
Patronizing Filipino products will help strengthen the Philippine economy, said Sen. Cynthia Villar as she urged the public...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte leaves office with record-high satisfaction rating

Duterte leaves office with record-high satisfaction rating

1 day ago
Former President Rodrigo Duterte stepped down from Malacañang with a record-high satisfaction rating, according to...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with