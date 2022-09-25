^

LIVE updates: Super Typhoon Karding

Philstar.com
September 25, 2022 | 9:58am
LIVE updates: Super Typhoon Karding
This detail from a PAGASA map shows the projected track of Super Typhoon Karding.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — Parts of Luzon are bracing for "Karding", which has developed into a severe typhoon, according to a PAGASA bulletin on Sunday morning.

Storm signals have been raised in anticipation of strong winds that could cause structural damage in affected areas.

Follow this page for updates on "Karding".

WEATHER BULLETIN
