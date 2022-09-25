LIVE updates: Super Typhoon Karding
September 25, 2022 | 9:58am
MANILA, Philippines — Parts of Luzon are bracing for "Karding", which has developed into a severe typhoon, according to a PAGASA bulletin on Sunday morning.
Storm signals have been raised in anticipation of strong winds that could cause structural damage in affected areas.
Follow this page for updates on "Karding".
(Can't view the thread? Click here.)
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended