Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on September 26 due to Super Typhoon Karding

September 25, 2022 | 11:22am
Parents and students of Fortune Elementary School in Marikina City brave heavy rains on the second day of in-person classes on Aug. 23, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units have ordered the suspension of classes for Monday (Sept. 26, 2022) due to the inclement weather brought by Super Typhoon Karding.

Below is the list of cities, municipalities, and provinces that have canceled classes in public and private schools for Monday. (Can't view the list? Click here.

 

