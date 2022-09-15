^

Warning out on Chinese rocket debris

Rainier Allan Ronda - The Philippine Star
September 15, 2022 | 12:00am
Warning out on Chinese rocket debris
Handout photo shows a map of the drop zones for the debris of a Chinese rocket in the waters off Cagayan.
Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) has issued another warning of falling debris from a rocket launched by China last Tuesday.

In an advisory, the PhilSA said that while falling debris from the Long March 7A or CZ-7A rocket launched at 9:19 p.m. on Sept. 13 was unlikely to fall on Philippine soil, there could be some in airspace and maritime waters, which could affect aircraft or sea vessels.

“While debris from CZ-7A is unlikely to fall on land features or inhabited areas in the Philippine territory, falling debris still pose a considerable threat to ships, aircraft, fishing boats and other vessels that will pass through the drop zones,” the PhilSA said yesterday.

It added that it had coordinated with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) to verify the estimated drop zones of the rocket debris from the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

Two drop zones within the Philippine territory have been identified based on the NOTAM: drop zone 1 is approximately 71 kilometers from Burgos, Ilocos Norte while drop zone 2 is approximately 52 kilometers away from Sta. Ana, Cagayan, according to the PhilSA.

The agency submitted this information as well as other actionable details in a report issued to all relevant government agencies before the launch.

It said it has been closely monitoring the CZ-7A since Sept. 13, when it was launched from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in China’s Hainan island.

“The PhilSA wishes to reiterate its earlier advice to the public to immediately inform local authorities if suspected floating debris is sighted at sea. The PhilSA also cautions everyone against retrieving or coming in close contact with these materials,” it added.

The CAAP has issued NOTAM in anticipation of rocket launching in China.

CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said due to China’s rocket launch last Tuesday, the CAAP has issued NOTAM B2451/22 for the aerospace flight activity effective 8 p.m. of Sept. 13 until midnight of Sept. 18, advising the closure of several area navigation routes in preparation for the possible debris drops from the rocket launch.

Meanwhile, residents along the coastal areas of the provinces of Ilocos Norte and Cagayan were alerted last Tuesday night after the PhilSA issued an advisory regarding the estimated drop zones of debris from the Long March 7A rocket.

Ilocos Norte police director Col. Julius Suriben told The STAR that they have informed all barangay chairmen along the coastal municipalities to closely monitor their areas of concern and prevent fishermen from going to the high seas due to the possible dangers that may be caused by the debris.The Ilocos Norte provincial government also issued a warning against all kinds of sea craft and airplanes passing along the area. – Rudy Santos, Jun Elias

