LIVE: House probe on spam, scam texts

MANILA, Philippines — A House panel is continuing its investigation into spam and scam texts as they continue to proliferate.

The probe by the House information and communications technology committee is running parallel to the investigation by the National Privacy Commission on the messages, which has so far yielded no conclusive results.

The NPC, however, said the names of mobile users which appear in some spam texts might not have come from a data breach.

Much like the Senate investigation into the texts, the House probe is expected to be a jump-off point for the revival of the SIM registration bill, which was vetoed by former President Rodrigo Duterte over potential constitutional breaches.

But for Sen. Grace Poe, chair of the Senate public services panel that conducted the inquiry last week, there is supposedly no constitutional hurdle to passing the SIM registration bill anew, especially if the goal is to protect people.

Watch the House hearing on spam and scam texts LIVE, at 1:30 p.m on Wednesday, Sept.14, 2022.