^

Headlines

Scam texts become jump-off point for revival of vetoed SIM registration

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
September 8, 2022 | 5:06pm
Scam texts become jump-off point for revival of vetoed SIM registration
Subscriber identity module (SIM) cards.
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Rampant spam and scam texts became the jumpoff point for renewed discussions on the vetoed proposal for mobile users to register their SIMs at a Senate hearing on Thursday that focused on the messages that have been bothering mobile users for months.

The proliferation of spam and scam texts was among the reasons cited by Senate public services chair Sen. Grace Poe as reasons it is important to institute a registration system for SIMs — a proposal panned by ICT experts and rights advocates for potentially violating privacy and for not having worked at all.

"Scams like this, among other cybersecurity and telecommunications issues in the country, highlight the need to institutionalize a protection mechanism for millions of mobile phone users in the country. That is why we are once again opening the doors for this measure," Poe said.

The SIM card registration bill was vetoed by former President Rodrigo Duterte over concerns that it could encroach on the rights to privacy and free speech, particularly because of its inclusion of registration of social media accounts.

But for Poe, there is no constitutional hurdle "when the state’s interest is in peril."

"I mean, of course, we have freedom of expression, but all freedoms are not absolute, especially when it encroaches on the rights, safety and protection of others," she said.

No one during the hearing expressed objection to the SIM registration bill as all resource persons supported the enactment of the measure, particularly law enforcement who said that their jobs would be made easier by the enactment of the measure.

"You wouldn’t be able to identify the person using the prepaid SIM cards," said Palmer Mallari, head of the Cyber Investigation and Assessment Center at the National Bureau of Investigation.

CYBERSECURITY

PRIVACY

SIM CARD REGISTRATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines removed from Taiwan&rsquo;s visa-free list

Philippines removed from Taiwan’s visa-free list

By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
Taiwan has removed the Philippines from the list of countries eligible for visa-free entry starting next week.
Headlines
fbtw
Senate panel wants raps vs execs who signed controversial sugar order
play

Senate panel wants raps vs execs who signed controversial sugar order

By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
The Senate Blue Ribbon committee has recommended administrative and criminal complaints against officials who gave their go...
Headlines
fbtw
PAL: Passenger of Manila-HK flight positive for monkeypox

PAL: Passenger of Manila-HK flight positive for monkeypox

7 hours ago
PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said Wednesday night that a passenger aboard its PR300 flight from Manila to Hong Kong last...
Headlines
fbtw
Inday keeps strength; storm&rsquo;s direct effects &lsquo;unlikely&rsquo;

Inday keeps strength; storm’s direct effects ‘unlikely’

9 hours ago
Tropical storm Inday (international name: Muifa) maintained its strength while moving over the Philippine Sea, state weather...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on 'pricey' DepEd laptops &mdash; Day 2
play

LIVE: Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on 'pricey' DepEd laptops — Day 2

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
Senators in the first hearing established that the laptops originally cost P35,000 per the price agreed to by the DepEd before...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
If it were up to DOH, face masks would stay mandatory even outdoors

If it were up to DOH, face masks would stay mandatory even outdoors

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Malacañang announced Wednesday that the government’s pandemic task force has recommended the lifting of the mandatory...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate panel rejects former DBM exec Lao's request for travel clearance

Senate panel rejects former DBM exec Lao's request for travel clearance

3 hours ago
Lao at the first hearing on the issue said that such a move would be "just and equitable under the circumstances" given the...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. returns from Singapore with investment pledges, job opportunities

Marcos Jr. returns from Singapore with investment pledges, job opportunities

3 hours ago
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. wrapped up his “fruitful” and “engaging” inaugural...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Senate panels probe spam, scam texts

LIVE: Senate panels probe spam, scam texts

By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
The probe of the Senate public services and trade, commerce and entrepreneurship panels is happening parallel to the investigation...
Headlines
fbtw
Admin charges filed vs Cavite teachers accused of sexual harassment

Admin charges filed vs Cavite teachers accused of sexual harassment

5 hours ago
In a briefing, DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa said the five teachers of Bacoor National High School who allegedly made sexual...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with