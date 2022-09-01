^

Headlines

Robredo selected for Harvard fellowship

Philstar.com
September 1, 2022 | 9:14am
Robredo selected for Harvard fellowship
Former Vice President Leni Robredo speaks at an event of her non-profit Angat Buhay
Released / Angat Buhay NGO

MANILA, Philippines — Former Vice President Leni Robredo has been selected as one of five Hauser Leaders who will engage with students and faculty of the Center for Public Leadership at Harvard Kennedy School and the wider university community.

Robredo is the only Filipino among the five Hauser Leaders for the 2022 fall semester, which include former US Rep. Jane Harman (California-D), Washington Post columnist David Ignatius, United Negro College Fund president and CEO Michael Lomax, and LRN and The HOW Institute for Society founder and chairman Dov Seidman.

In a tweet, Robredo said it is a “huge honor” to be selected for the fellowship, which will see her speak in classes, engage in research and case development, and share expertise with the faculty.

“I’m both thrilled and humbled to be given this space to share my advocacies and experiences, alongside a roster of distinguished leaders from various fields,” she said.

The Hauser Leaders Program is now in its eighth year and has featured individuals including Rappler CEO Maria Ressa.

CPL co-director Deval Patrick said in The Harvard Gazette that Hauser Leaders “bring to campus living examples of principled and effective public leadership … at a time when many challenges stem from leadership shortcomings.”

After losing in the 2022 presidential race to her archrival President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Robredo has been focused on her non-profit Angat Buhay, which is a spinoff of her anti-poverty programs she launched when she was vice president. — Xave Gregorio

LENI ROBREDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
President Marcos eyes increased Philippines-US economic activity

President Marcos eyes increased Philippines-US economic activity

By Paolo Romero | 10 hours ago
President Marcos wants to expand economic relations between the Philippines and the US to help the country recover from the...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte in Manila to convene PDP-Laban

Duterte in Manila to convene PDP-Laban

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
He may have stepped down from office two months ago but former president Rodrigo Duterte has not retired from politics.
Headlines
fbtw
Gardo moves over Philippine Sea; Super typhoon Hinnamnor to enter PAR Wednesday night
play

Gardo moves over Philippine Sea; Super typhoon Hinnamnor to enter PAR Wednesday night

1 day ago
Weather forecasters said Gardo is unlikely to have a direct effect on the country’s weather conditions and sea conditions...
Headlines
fbtw
Pope names Pinoy theologian &lsquo;consultor&rsquo; of Catholic schools

Pope names Pinoy theologian ‘consultor’ of Catholic schools

By Robertzon Ramirez | 10 hours ago
Filipino theologian Fr. Jose Quilongquilong was named by Pope Francis as “consultor” of the Vatican dicastery...
Headlines
fbtw
Super Typhoon Henry enters Philippine Area of Responsibility

Super Typhoon Henry enters Philippine Area of Responsibility

15 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA said Super Typhoon Henry (international name: Hinnamnor) has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
SC allows Comelec to proceed with registration of PDLs

SC allows Comelec to proceed with registration of PDLs

By Robertzon Ramirez | 10 hours ago
Due to the petitioner’s failure to present an actual case or controversy that would warrant a judicial review, the Supreme...
Headlines
fbtw
LPG prices down for 5th straight month

LPG prices down for 5th straight month

By Richmond Mercurio | 10 hours ago
Prices of cooking gas are going down for the fifth straight month this September.
Headlines
fbtw
Regional DRRM units told to prepare for Gardo, super typhoon Hinnamnor

Regional DRRM units told to prepare for Gardo, super typhoon Hinnamnor

17 hours ago
"Strengthening risk communication and localizing the warning to communities within respective areas of responsibility have...
Headlines
fbtw
'Small sacrifice': DOH says still too soon to abandon mask mandate

'Small sacrifice': DOH says still too soon to abandon mask mandate

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 17 hours ago
Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, officer-in-charge of the DOH, said the agency was not consulted about the lifting of...
Headlines
fbtw
Alan Cayetano rekindles argument on definition of extrajudicial killing

Alan Cayetano rekindles argument on definition of extrajudicial killing

By Franco Luna | 18 hours ago
The exchange was a rehash of points Cayetano raised in the Senate in the early days of the Duterte administration.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with