Robredo selected for Harvard fellowship

Former Vice President Leni Robredo speaks at an event of her non-profit Angat Buhay

MANILA, Philippines — Former Vice President Leni Robredo has been selected as one of five Hauser Leaders who will engage with students and faculty of the Center for Public Leadership at Harvard Kennedy School and the wider university community.

Robredo is the only Filipino among the five Hauser Leaders for the 2022 fall semester, which include former US Rep. Jane Harman (California-D), Washington Post columnist David Ignatius, United Negro College Fund president and CEO Michael Lomax, and LRN and The HOW Institute for Society founder and chairman Dov Seidman.

In a tweet, Robredo said it is a “huge honor” to be selected for the fellowship, which will see her speak in classes, engage in research and case development, and share expertise with the faculty.

“I’m both thrilled and humbled to be given this space to share my advocacies and experiences, alongside a roster of distinguished leaders from various fields,” she said.

The Hauser Leaders Program is now in its eighth year and has featured individuals including Rappler CEO Maria Ressa.

CPL co-director Deval Patrick said in The Harvard Gazette that Hauser Leaders “bring to campus living examples of principled and effective public leadership … at a time when many challenges stem from leadership shortcomings.”

After losing in the 2022 presidential race to her archrival President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Robredo has been focused on her non-profit Angat Buhay, which is a spinoff of her anti-poverty programs she launched when she was vice president. — Xave Gregorio