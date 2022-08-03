^

Ex-VP Robredo tells UP Law grads not to give up in fight for truth, justice

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
August 3, 2022 | 9:25am
Former Vice President Leni Robredo delivers a speech at the recognition rites for Batch 2022 graduates of the University of the Philippines – College of Law on August 2, 2022.
Screenshot from University of the Philippines – College of Law livestream

MANILA, Philippines — Former Vice President Leni Robredo encouraged graduates of the University of the Philippines – College of Law to continue in the fight for truth and justice, especially during these times when, she said, these values are being distorted.

In her speech during the recognition rites for the Batch 2022 graduates of UP Law on Tuesday, Robredo challenged them to keep the Filipino people as the “most important client,” but she recognized that this is difficult during times when the truth is being erased and uncertainty lingers.

But Robredo, who finished her undergraduate studies at the UP during the last days of the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos Sr., assured the graduates that all these would come to pass but only if they continue to fight.

“Lilipas din ito. Lumipas ang diktadurya, lumipas ang mga pananakop ng mga dayuhan. Sa mahabang kasaysayan ng sangkatauhan, lumilipas ang maraming manipestasyon ng pang-aapi at kawalang katarungan,” she said.

(This too shall pass. The dictatorship passed, the occupation of foreigners passed. In the long history of mankind, the many manifestations of abuse and injustice pass.)

“Pero hindi nito ibig sabihin na mag-aabang na lang tayo. Hindi nito ibig sabihin na kailangan nating yumuko at manahimik at hayaang mangibabaw ang mali,” she added. “Kailangan laging naroon tayo para pumalag laban sa kahit na anong kasamaan.”

(But this does not mean that we will just wait. This does not mean that we will just bow our heads in silence and allow wrongs to prevail … We always need to be there to fight against any evil.)

Robredo acknowledged that this could be a tiring battle, especially as they may find themselves alone or that their voices may waver.

“Pero kailangan nating maunawaan na ang bawat maliit na kilos, bawat sandaling kumakahig tayo sa pader, umaambag sa pag-asa na balang araw, guguho rin ang pader na ito,” she said.

(But we need to understand that in every small movement, every moment that we scratch at the wall, we contribute to the hope that one day, this wall will collapse.)

As she ended her speech, the crowd at the University Theater at the UP’s Diliman, Quezon City campus erupted in chants from her presidential campaign: “Ang presidente! Leni Robredo! Bise presidente! Kiko Pangilinan! Gobyernong tapat, angat buhay lahat!”

The former vice president is now the chairperson of Angat Buhay NGO, an offshoot of her anti-poverty programs when she was in office.

Robredo had said that she will also be working in the fight against disinformation, which heavily weighed her campaign down and buoyed the campaign of her archrival, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

LENI ROBREDO

UP COLLEGE OF LAW
