Fact check: Did the mother in viral DSWD video vote Uniteam? Does it matter?

Thousands of students, parents and guardians line up on Aug. 20, 2022 in Ilagan City, Isabela after the Department of Social Welfare and Development announced that it will distribute cash aid to indigent learners.

MANILA, Philippines — A reposted Twitter video claims that a mother who lined up with hundred others at the Department of Social Welfare and Development for cash aid is “reaping the consequences” of her vote.

CLAIM: Twitter user @krizzy_kalerqui claimed the woman in the video voted for “Unithieves,” a play on the “UniTeam” campaign of then-candidates Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte — the two are now president and vice president of the Philippines.

The anonymous Twitter user brought this up to imply that the mother in line deserved the hardships she endured because of her vote.

RATING: This claim is misleading.

FACTS:

What the post said

The Twitter user, who did not use their real name, captioned the reposted video from an Inquirer reporter with “This video is VERY TELLING.”

After claiming the woman in the video was “reaping the consequences” of her vote, the social media user said: “This is what happens when politicians exploit the vulnerability of the poor, promise them heavens, and then deliver hell.”

What it left out

The video was taken by Inquirer.net reporter Jean Mangaluz on Saturday morning at the DSWD Central Office in Quezon City.

During the video interview, the woman did not say who she voted for in the May elections. It is also unclear if the UniTeam banner seen in the photo was hers.

Mangaluz also confirmed, in a separate tweet, that the woman never said who she voted for.

Interviewee Lisa Bernando shared that the documents she prepared to claim aid from the DSWD got wet from the rain and she had been in line since the night before.

Bernardo said people scrambled when it began to rain but that she decided to stay put and still try to get cash aid.

Essential context

The DSWD's announcement that it would give out educational cash aid under its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program resulted in crowding at their central office in Quezon City and at their regional offices on the first day of payout.

Some had to line up since night to be the first in line as soon as the payout starts the next day.

Qualified elementary pupils will receive P1,000, while high school students will get P2,000. Senior high school and college students will get P3,000 and P4,000, respectively.

Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo has since said the department will coordinate with local government units in the distribution of cash assistance to students.

Why did we fact-check this?

Since the video was reposted on August 21, it has been retweeted 523 times and quote-tweeted 517 times. It also has 3,122 likes and has been viewed over 161,000 times.

Hundreds of Filipinos who lined up waited long hours under the sun and then rain for a chance to get cash aid promised for their children. Many left empty-handed after the DSWD's leadership admitted miscommunication in who would receive aid.

The aid to be distributed is for indigent people — although there is lack of clarity on who would qualify — no matter who they voted for, because government help is for those who need it.

In fact, the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees requires government workers to "provide service to everyone without unfair discrimination and regardless of party affiliation or preference."

Many Filipinos have been grappling with skyrocketing prices of goods and economic impacts of the pandemic and, as the reporter herself pointed out: "Everyone who needed aid that day deserved better, regardless of who they voted for."

— reviewed by Franco Luna

--

This story is supported by the Philippine Fact-check Incubator, an Internews initiative to build the fact-checking capacity of news organizations in the Philippines and encourage participation in global fact-checking efforts.

Philstar.com is also a founding partner of Tsek.ph, a collaborative fact-checking project for the 2022 Philippines’ elections and an initiative of academe, civil society groups and media to counter disinformation and provide the public with verified information.

Want to know more about our fact-checking initiative? Check our FAQs here. Have a claim you want fact-checked? Reach out to us at [email protected]